Supreme Court Lifts Gauhati High Court's Stay on Wrestling Federation Elections

The much delayed Wrestling Federation of India's elections seem to be getting back on track with the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, lifting the Gauhati High Court's stay on them.

The Gauhati High Court had put a stay on the WFI's election on 25 June when it first heard the Assam Wrestling Association's petition that claimed that despite recommendations made by the then WFI Executive Committee at the association's General Council meeting in UP's Gonda on November 15, 2014, it had been denied membership of the sports body.