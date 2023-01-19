Wrestlers Protest Live: 'Will Take Their Demands to the PM' Says Babita Phogat

Wrestlers Protest at Jantar Mantar.
(Photo: The Quint)
Indian Wrestlers Protest LIVE News Updates: Wrestler and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Babita Phogat reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday, 19 January, as India's biggest wrestlers continued their sit-in protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, for a second consecutive day.
She assured that she will take the demands of her colleagues against Singh, who also happens to be a BJP MP, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The biggest names in Indian wrestling have accused the WFI chief of sexually harassing female wrestlers for years.
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: Himanshi Dahiya)
(Photo: Himanshi Dahiya)
(Photo: Himanshi Dahiya)
(Photo: Himanshi Dahiya)
The biggest names in Indian wrestling came forward on Wednesday to make allegations of sexual harassment against federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Watch full presser here.
Bhushan, a BJP MP, has denied all claims but has been given a 72-hour deadline by Sports Authority of India to send a formal reply to the complaints.
More wrestlers joined the sit-in protest on Thursday in Jantar Mantar.
The WFI have said that they will convene a meeting over the matter on 22 January, following which they will clarify their further plan of action.
"We've got a message from the Sports Ministry. We will speak with them and then address the media again," says Bajrang Punia at Jantar Mantar.
Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat are headed to the Sports Ministry.
"Will continue the protest until there is clarity on the action that will be taken. We firmly believe that Babita will support us, and take our grievances to the government," says Sakshi Malik in Delhi.
"The new wrestling federation made in Haryana has people similar to Brijbhushan Sharan Singh (WFI President)," says Vinesh Phogat at Jantar Mantar.
Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia urges people to "not make this a political issue."
Indian Wrestlers Protest LIVE News: Babita Phogat, a commonwealth games gold medallist and a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, joined the protest on Thursday.
In a statement, the assistant secretary at WFI, Vinod Tomar said:
"The WFI constitution mentions the provision of forming a committee to deal with sexual harassment cases. We currently don't have such a body in action, but following yesterday's events, we have called for a meeting on 22nd January. The general council will decide on the formation and composition of the committee in that meeting."
He added, "Till date, there hasn't been any official complaint received by us regarding sexual harrasment. Alternatively, wrestlers can also report such instances to SAI, but we have spoken with SAI and confirmed they haven't received such complaints either. We can only clarify our further plan of action only after the meeting on 22nd."
Indian Wrestlers Protest LIVE News: Bhushan, 65, is a BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh and has held the post of the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) President since 2011. He was elected to a third term in 2019.
Singh is also one of the accused in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on 6 December 1992.
There was also a case against him under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) in the mid-90s for allegedly harbouring associates of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim: Subhash Singh Thakur, Jayendra Thakur alias Bhai Thakur, Paresh Desai and Shyam Kishore Garikapatti. He was also accused of providing them his phone to speak to Dawood. He was later acquitted of these charges.
Vinesh, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik are continuing their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, and have today been joined by more young wrestlers.
All wrestlers have refused to speak so far this morning, maintaining a 'maun vrat' till 12pm when they will hold a press conference.
Young wrestlers join the protest in Delhi in support of Vinesh, Sakshi and Bajrang.
Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh sit at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Day 2 of their protest.
India's biggest wrestlers are continuing their protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against federation President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's sexual harassment of female wrestlers.
'Why is the women's wrestling camp always held in Lucknow, when most wrestlers are from UP and Haryana? The men's camp is in Sonipat. It's because he lives there and can harass women easily, as he can access the SAI centre easily,' said Vinesh, Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat at a press conference held on Wednesday.
