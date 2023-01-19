Wrestlers Protest Live: 'Will Take Their Demands to the PM' Says Babita Phogat

Indian Wrestlers Protest LIVE News Updates: Wrestler and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Babita Phogat reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday, 19 January, as India's biggest wrestlers continued their sit-in protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, for a second consecutive day.

She assured that she will take the demands of her colleagues against Singh, who also happens to be a BJP MP, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The biggest names in Indian wrestling have accused the WFI chief of sexually harassing female wrestlers for years.