Wrestlers Finally End Protest, What Were They Even Thinking Anyway?

Why would the wrestlers think they could bring in beds to sleep on during their protests at Jantar Mantar when their sleeping arrangements had been ruined by the rains?

Why would the wrestlers think they could hold a women's' mahapanchayat near the swanky new Parliament building and not be manhandled and detained by the police, even as the Prime Minister, at that very moment, was speaking about the values of our great democracy?

Why would they think that a man who has had 6 women file official police complaints of sexual harassment against him, would simply just step away?

How could the wrestlers think speaking up for the silent struggles of their sisters, would not make them a pariah in their own communities?