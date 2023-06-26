Wrestlers End Protest, But Confusion & Delays in India Wrestling Continue

No rose was ever made without thorns. On a day when India’s top wrestlers announced that they would now confine their fight for justice in the Courts of Law and not resort to public protests came word that the Gauhati High Court had stayed the elections of the Wrestling Federation of India on a plea by the Assam Wrestling Association (AWA).

It is in India’s greatest interest that the best available athletes, chosen through a fair and transparent policy, represent the country in all competitions. The protesting wrestlers’ decision to return to the mat and leave their lawyers to fight the battles in court has to be welcomed since it will allow fans of Indian sport to believe that they are being represented by the best.