WFI Elections: Wrestler Anita Sheoran Among Four Nominees for President's Post

Anita is believed to be the representative of the wrestlers' choice, having supported their protests against Brij Bhushan that started earlier this year. If elected, she would also become the first female head of the WFI in the federation's history. She is also one of the witnesses who corroborated the complaint of one of the six wrestlers' against Brij Bhushan, having told Indian Express earlier this summer that had received a call from the survivor after the former WFI chief forcibly hugged her in his room.

In her wrestling career, Anita enjoyed a successful wrestling career that spanned over a decade where she won multiple Commonwealth Championship medals, 2 Asian Championship bronze, apart from her CWG gold at the event hosted in New Delhi.

Prem Chand Lochab and Devender Kadian are the other candidates from her faction and are all believed to have the support of the wrestlers.

Lochab is the secretary of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) and has worked closely with all the wrestling medallists as Vinesh, Bajrang and Sakshi are all employed by the Indian Railways and report to him. He is also believed to have played a key role in the talks between the Government and the protesting wrestlers over the last few months. He has been nominated for the post of secretary general. Devender Kadian is the faction's nominee for the post of the senior vice president.