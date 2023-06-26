Wrestling Federation of India's 11 July Election Stayed by Gauhati High Court

In its petition, the Assam Wrestling Association claimed that despite recommendations made by the then WFI Executive Committee at the association's General Council meeting in UP's Gonda on 15 November 2014, it had been denied membership despite being entitled to it.

As the ad hoc commission had set 25 June as the deadline for submitting names for the electoral college, and 11 July would have been the date of the elections to choose the new governing body, the state association argued that the election process ought to be put on hold until their association was made part of the WFI and they had the ability to choose its representative in the electoral college.