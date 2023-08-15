Injury Rules Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Out of Asian Games; To Undergo Surgery

On Tuesday, 15 August, wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced that she will not compete at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou due to a knee injury and will undergo surgery on Thursday (17 August) in Mumbai.

With Vinesh's departure, the path is now open for Antim Panghal to join the squad. The U-20 world champion, who had emerged victorious in the selection trials and was named as a reserve player, will now represent India in the women's 53kg category.