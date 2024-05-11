Step Towards Victory: Sakshi Reacts To Framing of Charges Against Brij Bhushan

Sakshi said she was happy to know that the case is progressing in the right direction and that justice will be served to the victims.

"This definitely is a small step towards victory. It feels nice that Brij Bhushan is being held accountable for the harassment of young female wrestlers for so many years. We will continue this battle until final justice is delivered and he is punished," Sakshi Malik told IANS in her first reaction.

Sakshi, who won a bronze medal in the Rio Olympic Games, said this was not a fight between Brij Bhushan and her and Vinesh but it was a movement to safeguard future generations of young female wrestlers.