Delhi Court Frames Sexual Harassment Charges Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

A Delhi court on Friday (10 May) ordered the framing of charges of sexual harassment, using force to outrage women's modesty, and criminal intimidation against BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in case of female wrestlers' harassment.

Recently, the court dismissed an application by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh seeking further examination of evidence concerning his whereabouts on the date – September 7, 2022 – of an alleged incident.