Day 13, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Indian Men's Hockey Team Win Bronze After 49 yrs

All eyes will be on wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who will fight for the Gold medal against ROC's Zaur Uguev today at 4.20 pm IST. He will take home at least a Silver medal, India's fourth medal overall, from the Tokyo Olympics. He was at his best on Wednesday, winning his round of 16 match 13-2, quarter-final match 14-4, and semi-final by pinning his opponent down. He's the first Indian to enter a wrestling final since Sushil Kumar in 2012.

Anshu Malik will be in action against ROC's Valeria Koblova in the women's freestyle 57kg repechage round at 7.37 am IST. A win here will take her to the second bronze level against Bulgaria's Nikolova EG at 5.35 pm IST. Deepak Punia will also be in action in the men's freestyle 86kg second bronze level match. He had won his round of 16 match 12-1, quarter-final match 6-3, but had lost the semi-final 10-0. His opponent and the time of the bout are yet to be decided. Vinesh Phogat will begin her campaign against Sweden's Sofia Mattsson in the women's freestyle 53kg round of 16 match at 8 am IST.

The Indian men's hockey team will take on Germany in the Bronze medal match at 7:00 am IST. India had lost their semi-final match 2-5 to Belgium, while Germany had lost 1-3 to Australia. India last won an Olympic medal in 1980, a Gold medal at the Moscow Games, and would be looking to end their 41-year drought.

India's K. T. Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla will be in action in the men's 20km walk final at 1:00 pm IST. Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will start the day's proceedings early at 4 am IST with round two of the women's individual final. Aditi Ashok was Tied-2nd after round 1, while Diksha Dagar was Tied-56th.