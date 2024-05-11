Paris Olympics: Aman Sehrawat Becomes India's 1st Male Wrestler to Bag Quota

Freestyle grappler Aman Sehrawat claimed India’s first quota place in the men’s category for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 57kg category at the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul, Türkiye on Saturday, 11 May.

Sehrawat beat North Korea's Chongsong Han with a scoreline of 12-2 in the semifinals of the qualifiers to secure his ticket to Paris.