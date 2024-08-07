Olympics, Day 11 Wrap: Vinesh Confirms Medal, Hockey Team To Fight For Bronze

India celebrated a historic milestone at the Paris Olympics 2024, highlighted by wrestler Vinesh Phogat becoming the nation's first female wrestler to reach an Olympic final. Meanwhile, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra dazzled with the top qualifying throw, securing his spot in the finals.

However, it was a day of mixed emotions as the hockey team faced heartbreak, falling to Germany in the semifinals.

Here’s a recap of Day 11, showcasing all the key moments for Indian athletes at the Summer Games: