Diamond League 2023: Neeraj Chopra to Start His 2023 Campaign in Doha

Neeraj Chopra will be looking forward to defending his Diamond League title
(Photo: PTI)
The star Indian javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra will kickstart his 2023 campaign at the Doha meeting of 2023 Diamond League, which commences on 5 May. Chopra had missed the Doha meeting last year due to an injury, but still managed to win the title. This year, will hence be all about defending the crown
A statement from Diamond League read, “Olympic javelin champion and world silver medallist Neeraj Chopra - the Indian national record holder with a best of 89.94m - will join world champion Anderson Peters (GRN) and Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) in a much-anticipated javelin competition at the Doha Meeting on Friday, 5 May.”
Besides the star-studded trio, European champion Julian Weber of Germany, former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad & Tobago and Rio Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego of Kenya will also be competing in the event.
“While last year was a good year for me with a new personal best, world silver medal, and the win of the Wanda Diamond League, this year brings new opportunities. My goal for this summer is the World Championships, alongside the Asian Games and the defence of my Wanda Diamond League title. I’m also getting closer to the 90m mark, so it would mean a lot for me to break that barrier,” Neeraj told the World Athletics.
Diamond League 2023 will comprise of 14 meetings in total. It will begin with the Doha meeting at the Qatar Sports club on 5 May and will end with a final across two days in Eugene on September 16-17.
Neeraj Chopra had a wonderful year last year following the Tokyo Olympics success. He won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship 2022 in Oregon, before winning the prestigious Diamond League title, which also was the first occasion of an Indian athlete doing so.
