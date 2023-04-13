Diamond League 2023: Neeraj Chopra to Start His 2023 Campaign in Doha

The star Indian javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra will kickstart his 2023 campaign at the Doha meeting of 2023 Diamond League, which commences on 5 May. Chopra had missed the Doha meeting last year due to an injury, but still managed to win the title. This year, will hence be all about defending the crown

A statement from Diamond League read, “Olympic javelin champion and world silver medallist Neeraj Chopra - the Indian national record holder with a best of 89.94m - will join world champion Anderson Peters (GRN) and Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) in a much-anticipated javelin competition at the Doha Meeting on Friday, 5 May.”