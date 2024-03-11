Vinesh Phogat Wants To Contest in 2 Weight Categories in Trials: Reports

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wrestling Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Vinesh Phogat Wants To Contest in 2 Weight Categories in Trials: Reports

As per reports, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat wants to contest in 2 weight categories in wrestling trials.
As per reports, Vinesh Phogat is contesting in the 50kg category in the Indian 

At the national wrestling trials for women being held in Patiala on Monday, 11 March, Olympian Vinesh Phogat is contesting in the 50kg category, but no draw has been declared yet.

"No draws out in 50kg and 53kg...Vinesh has weighed in 50kg Olympic weight in which 14 wrestlers are in fray. Wrestlers pleading with ad-hoc panel officials to start their competition," sources told IANS.

It is also learnt that Vinesh allegedly demanded that if she loses in 50kg, she should be given a chance in the 53kg category then.

However, no confirmation has been received in this regard either from the WFI officials or from the wrestler herself.

More to follow.

