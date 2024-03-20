'Do Something to Oust Such Oppressors,' Vinesh's Message To PM After WFI Resumes

Sakshi Malik, who had announced her retirement from wrestling on 21 December, 2023 also condemned the decision as she stressed how the people in power misuse it.

“History is witness to the fact that powerful people in this country have played with the honour of women for centuries...the rich miscreant is so powerful that he is above the government, the Constitution and the judiciary," wrote Sakshi.

She further added, "After the government suspended the wrestling association, Brij Bhushan and Sanjay Singh kept giving statements that this suspension is just a show, we will be reinstated after a few days and we will have control over the wrestling association forever. This proved to be true and this letter from the Indian Olympic Association officially confirmed this and proved that even in this new India, the age-old tradition of insulting women will continue."