Dern vs Hill in UFC Fight Night 2023: Check Full UFC Schedule Here

UFC Night 2023: Dern vs Hill will take place on 21 May in Las Vegas, United States.
Saima Andrabi
Wrestling
Updated:

Check out the full UFC Schedule here,

|

(Photo: ufc.com)

Fans are eagerly waiting for Conor McGregor's long-awaited return to the Octagon as well as some significant title battles as another UFC season is about to commence.

Although new stars have developed elsewhere to help keep spectators interested, McGregor, who continues to be the sport's face, has not competed since fracturing his leg in July 2021, but is scheduled to meet Michael Chandler this autumn.

Islam Makhachev, the lightweight champion, defeated featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski by a razor-thin decision in February on Volkanovski's home soil in Australia in one of the greatest fights of 2023.

In March, light-heavyweight "GOAT" Jon Jones transitioned to heavyweight after a three-year absence, knocking out Ciryl Gane in the opening round to claim the title that had been vacant since Francis Ngannou quit the UFC in January.

Let us check out the full schedule of the upcoming UFC Fight Night 2023 Championship below.

Full UFC Schedule 2023

Main Card:

DERN VS HILL: 21 May 2023; 4:30 AM GMT+5:30 at Las Vegas, NV
United States.

KARA-FRANCE VS ALBAZI: 4 June; 6:30 AM GMT+5:30 at Las Vegas, NV United States.

NUNES VS ALDANA: 11 June; 7:30 AM GMT+5:30 at Vancouver, BC
Canada

VETTORI VS CANNONIER: 18 June; 7:30 AM GMT+5:30 at Las Vegas, NV United States.

EMMETT VS TOPURIA: 25 June; 12:30 AM GMT+5:30 at Jacksonville, Florida, United States.

STRICKLAND VS MAGOMEDOV: 2 July, 3:30 AM GMT+5:30 at Las Vegas, NV United States.

VOLKANOVSKI VS RODRIGUEZ: 9 July, 7:30 AM GMT+5:30 at Las Vegas, NV, United States.

HOLM VS BUENO SILVA: 16 July, 7:30 AM GMT+5:30 at Las Vegas, NV, United States.

ASPINALL VS TYBURA: 23 July, 12:30 AM GMT+5:30 at London
United Kingdom.

POIRIER VS GAETHJE 2: 30 July, 7:30 AM GMT+5:30 at Salt Lake City, UT, United States.

STERLING VS O'MALLEY: 20 August, 3:30 AM GMT+5:30 at Boston, MA, United States.

TBD VS TBD: 22 October, 3:30 AM GMT+5:30 at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Published: 17 May 2023,05:18 PM IST

