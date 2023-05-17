IPL 2023: Mohsin Khan Dedicates Win To Ailing Father, Reflects on Tough Phase

IPL 2023: Mohsin Khan successfully defended 11 runs in the last over during Lucknow Super Giants' win over Mumbai Indians.
(Photo: BCCI)
After successfully defending 11 runs in the final over of Mumbai Indians' chase to give Lucknow Super Giants a tight five-run victory in IPL 2023, left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan recalled the tough phase of his career in the last twelve months, revealing that he had even given up hope of playing the game.
Mohsin had picked 14 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 5.97 in his debut IPL season last year. But after that, he suffered a serious shoulder injury and did not play any competitive cricket for 12 months, missing the entire domestic season and first half of IPL 2023.
"It was medical related, it was quite scary, as the doctor had said if I was late by another month they would have had to amputate my hand. Regarding my injury, I would first like to say that no cricketer should suffer this kind of condition. It was quite strange, my artery was blocked, my nerve was blocked," the pacer further added.
Mohsin finally returned to action for Lucknow against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, where he conceded figures of 1/42 in three overs. Against Mumbai on Tuesday, Mohsin conceded 21 runs in his first two overs and took out Nehal Wadhera, before giving away only five runs in the final over to keep Lucknow's playoffs chances alive.
"I was just trying to do what I do in practice. That's my strength. I just followed that. Krunal (Pandya) bhai also came and asked me what I was going to do. I told him, 'bhaiya, I will do what I have been doing so far'," he said.
Mohsin dedicated his match-winning performance to his father, who was in hospital before Tuesday's match. "Sadly, my father was in the hospital, in the ICU, he just got discharged yesterday so I was playing the match for him. He was probably watching the game on TV. So I was playing for him. He was in the ICU for the last ten days. He must be very happy."
IPL 2023: Mohsin Khan dedicated his win to his ailing father.
Now at third place in the points table, Lucknow need to win their final league match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on the evening of May 20 to confirm their playoffs spot.
