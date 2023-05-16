IPL 2023 Points Table: Lucknow Move Up to Third Spot After Beating Mumbai

With this victory, Lucknow has moved to the third spot in the IPL points table, equaling their points with Chennai Super Kings.

Gujarat Titans sit proudly on the top of the points table with 18 points, having qualified for the playoffs already. Chennai Super Kings also remain unmoved at the second spot with 15 points. Mumbai Indians have moved down to the fourth spot as they lost their match on Tuesday, failing to gain 2 more points.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings follow Lucknow with 12 points each while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals are at the bottom of the list with 8 points each.