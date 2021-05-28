Delhi Police Arrest Another Wrestler in Chhatrasal Murder Case 

With this arrest, now there are eight people, including star wrestler and two-time Olympian Sushil Kumar, in custody.

The source said that the police had taken Sushil Kumar to Haryana and Chandigarh on Thursday to locate the places where he had taken shelter after he went into hiding following the brawl in the Delhi stadium.

Dhankar was allegedly thrashed by several people in the Chhatrasal Stadium over a minor tiff. He later succcumbed to his injuries.