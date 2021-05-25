Who is Gangster Neeraj Bawana in the Sushil Kumar Case?

Neeraj operated in and around Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Several cases of murders, robberies, property-grabbing and criminal intimidation had been lodged against him in the National Capital Region.



Dawood Ibrahim was his idol and Tihar Jail was where he learnt the tricks of the trade he wanted to rule. According to Hindustan Times, a petty burglary attempt at Haryana’s Bhiwani, when he was 18 years old, was the first step in his endeavour to capture the number one position in the Capital’s underworld.



His ambition picked steam when he met Fazal-ur-Rahman, one of the most-dreaded mafia dons and a wingman of Dawood, who functioned from Malaysia, Dubai, Nepal and India, in Tihar Jail. Bawana picked his brains as the pair spent a couple of months together around a dozen years ago, as per Hindustan Times.

Dipping his toes into extortion and contract killings, Bawana spearheaded his gang to new heights. Although he forayed into the world of crime in 2004, it was the fallout with his former partner Surendra Malik alias Neetu Daboda that thrust him into the limelight, according to India Today. Over a dozen people are believed to have fallen prey to this spiteful gang rivalry. Daboda was later murdered in an encounter with the Special Cell of Delhi Police, but the conflict between the two parties continued.