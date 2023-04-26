‘Who Is Influencing Police?’: Cong Leader Priyanka Extends Support to Wrestlers

Indian National Congress (INC) leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has extended support to the Indian wrestlers, who have been protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) sidelined chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, by staging a dharna in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since 23 April.

Still awaiting an FIR registration against Singh, on whom sexual harassment charges have been levied and seven complaints have been lodged, the wrestlers have called out political bias in the probe procedure. Echoing the protestors’ sentiments, Vadra has now enquired if the ‘government is aiding the accused,’ via a tweet.