Conspiracy Against Me, Billionaire Industrialist Backing Wrestlers: Brij Bhushan

Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) sidelined chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has claimed that a billionaire industrialist is orchestrating the wrestlers’ protest against him, whilst also stating that his life would be in danger if he publicly names the industrialist.

Renowned Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, have been sitting on a dharna in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since 23 April. The grapplers have demanded the arrest of Singh, against him complaints of sexual harassment have been levied; while the Delhi Police has also registered an FIR in connection to the case.