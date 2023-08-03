Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat Return to India Ahead of WFI Elections

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have returned to India after completing their training camps
(Photo: PTI/The Quint)
Olympic medallist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have returned to India, ahead of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, having completed their respective training camps in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul and Budapest.
However, Bajrang came back a little early as his date of return was 5-6 August. A source told IANS that both the wrestlers are well aware of the WFI elections, scheduled for 12 August, and want to keep a close watch as Anita Sheoran, a wrestler from Haryana, filed her candidature for the vacant president's post.
According to reports, Anita is also a key witness in the sexual harassment case against outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
"Yes, both the wrestlers have come back as their training camps got over," sources close to wrestlers told IANS. Asked if WFI election is also the reason, the source neither denied it nor confirmed it.
Earlier, returning officer Justice MM Kumar stated about the nominations, which were filed on 31 July.
"Against 15 posts, 30 persons have applied. There are four candidates for president's post, three for senior vice-president, six for vice-president, three for secretary-general, two for treasurer, three for joint secretary and nine for executive members," Kumar had said.
