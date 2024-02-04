Vinesh Phogat Wins National C’Ships Gold on Return To Wrestling After 15 Months

After a hiatus of over a year, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat made a stunning return to the sport – winning a gold medal at the Senior National Wrestling Championships organised by the Indian Olympic Committee-appointed ad-hoc committee, in Jaipur. Competing in the 55kg category, Vinesh defeated Madhya Pradesh’s Jyothi 4-0, securing a victory by fall.

Vinesh, who represented the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in this competition, has not featured on the mat since September 2022’s World Championships in Serbia.

Last year, she played an instrumental role in organising a protest against the erstwhile Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom allegations of sexual harassment were levied, with the hearing currently ongoing. Notably, Vinesh was seen receiving the gold medal today (4 January) from Sakshi Malik, who also participated in the protests against Singh.