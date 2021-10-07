Anshu Malik Becomes India's Female Wrestler to Win World Championship Silver

Anshu Malik has won the silver medal at the wrestling world championships.
(Photo: UWW)
USA's Helen Louise Maroulis has defeated India's Anshu Malik in the gold medal match of the women's 57 kg category at the Wrestling World Championships.
Malik lost her final bout 1-4 to two-time Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis while another Indian grappler, Sarita Mor(59kg), won a bronze medal for the nation.
Despite the defeat, Anshu has entered the history books by becoming the first Indian female wrestler to win a silver at the World Championships.
The Indian 20-year-old was up against a tough opponent with Helen being a two-time Olympic medallist. She won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics and then followed it up with a bronze in Tokyo this summer.
On Wednesday, Anshu had defeated European silver medallist Solomiia Vynnyk of Ukraine in the women's 57kg semi-finals.
A cadet World champion and a junior Worlds silver medallist, Anshu was the third Indian to reach the final of the World championships after 2010 champion Sushil Kumar and 2018 silver medallist Bajrang Punia.
Other Indian women grapplers who have won bronze medals in the past are Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019).