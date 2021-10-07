Anshu Malik Becomes India's Female Wrestler to Win World Championship Silver

USA's Helen Louise Maroulis has defeated India's Anshu Malik in the gold medal match of the women's 57 kg category at the Wrestling World Championships.

Malik lost her final bout 1-4 to two-time Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis while another Indian grappler, Sarita Mor(59kg), won a bronze medal for the nation.

Despite the defeat, Anshu has entered the history books by becoming the first Indian female wrestler to win a silver at the World Championships.