World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa Won by Five Wickets; Check Table Here

The ICC Men's World Cup 2023 formally started on 5 October and is going on in full swing. The World Cup 2023 points table is updated after every match based on the points gained by the winning team. According to the latest official details, the Afghanistan vs South Africa match took place today, Friday, 10 November. We will bring you the latest points table and updates after every match so that interested fans can stay updated.

The Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 was played in Ahmedabad. The match started at 2 pm IST and Afghanistan chose to bat first. The World Cup 2023 points table is updated now and interested cricket fans should go through the latest updates. It is important to stay updated so you can know the top teams.