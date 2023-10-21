World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa Move to Third After Beating England

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa Move to Third After Beating England

World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa is at position 3 with 6 points and a run rate of +2.212.
Saima Andrabi
World Cup
Updated:

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table. Standings of all teams till 21 October 2023.

(Photo: The Quint)

As per the ICC 2023 Schedule, South Africa and England locked horns today on Saturday, 21 October 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India. South Africa beat England by 229 runs. In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table, South Africa has moved to position 3 while as England is at spot 9. South Africa has 6 points while as England has 2 points in the standings table.

Talking about the over all world cup points table 2023, New Zealand is at top followed by India. The men in blue defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets on 19 October, and have 8 points and a run rate of +1.659.

Let us check out the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table below after South Africa and England match today.

ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 Updated After South Africa vs England Match

Here is the updated standings table after South Africa vs England match today on Saturday, 21 October 2023.

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostNo ResultTiedNet Run Rates (NRR)Points
1New Zealand440001.9238
2India440001.6598
3 South Africa431002.2126
4 Australia42200-0.1934
5 Pakistan42200-0.4564
6 Bangladesh41300-0.7842
7 Netherlands41300-0.792
8 Sri Lanka41300-1.0482
9 England41300-1.2482
10 Afghanistan41300-1.252
Published: 21 Oct 2023,10:27 PM IST

