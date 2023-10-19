ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: India On Second Rank With 8 Points

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India faced the Bangladesh team in their fourth Cricket World Cup 2023 match. This was the 17th match out of 48 matches of the World Cup. India has maintained its winning streak with 4 wins and 8 points. India won the match by 7 wickets. The India vs. Bangladesh match was played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, the first World Cup match for the venue.

Let's have a look at the complete ICC World Cup 2023 points table after India vs. Bangladesh match