ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: India On Second Rank With 8 Points

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table. Standings of all teams till 19 October 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India faced the Bangladesh team in their fourth Cricket World Cup 2023 match. This was the 17th match out of 48 matches of the World Cup. India has maintained its winning streak with 4 wins and 8 points. India won the match by 7 wickets. The India vs. Bangladesh match was played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, the first World Cup match for the venue.
Let's have a look at the complete ICC World Cup 2023 points table after India vs. Bangladesh match
|Postion
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Run rate
|Points
|1
|New Zealand
|4
|4
|0
|1.923
|8
|2
|India
|4
|4
|0
|1.659
|8
|3
|South Africa
|3
|2
|1
|1.385
|4
|4
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|-0.137
|4
|5
|England
|3
|1
|2
|-0.084
|2
|6
|Australia
|3
|1
|2
|-0.734
|2
|7
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|3
|-0.784
|2
|8
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|2
|-0.993
|2
|9
|Afghanistan
|4
|1
|3
|-1.25
|2
|10
|Sri Lanka
|3
|0
|3
|-1.532
|0
