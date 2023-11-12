India vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC World Cup 2023: India Win by 160 Runs

Shreyas Iyer begins the next Paul van Meekeren over with a gorgeous boundary. 3 more runs from the over. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli brings up his 7th half-century of the tournament and with it matches Sachin Tendulkar's record of most 50+ scores in a single world cup edition.

Oh no! The crowd grimaces as van der Merwe puts an end to their dream of witnessing Kohli's 50th ODI hundred. A length ball that gets the better of him, he's bowled out!

India 201/3 after 29 overs