India vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC World Cup 2023: India Win by 160 Runs

India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today’s match
India defeated Netherlands by 160 runs in their last league stage game at the 2023 ICC World Cup.
Opting to bat first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India recorded their second-highest ODI World Cup total – 410/4.
Shreyas Iyer & KL Rahul scored centuries.
In response, Netherlands were bowled out for 250.
Skipper Rohit Sharma & former captain Virat Kohli picked up one wicket apiece.
India and the Netherlands have faced off twice in World Cup history (in 2003 and 2011). Player of the Match in 2003 was Tim de Leede, Bas's father.
The only bowler from the Netherlands who has bowled against Kohli and Rohit, two of the Indian players, in one-day international cricket, is Roelof van der Merwe.
"You're at a pointy end of a tournament now. So now at this stage it's about just focusing on getting the guys who you think are going to be playing in the 11 in the best possible space mentally and physically to be able to play that semifinal and hopefully the final if we earn it. So that will be the single point of thinking. There are times for larger-picture thinking and there are times for narrow-focus thinking and in my opinion, now's the time for sheer narrow-focus thinking if everyone is fit." - Rahul Dravid
The stage is set for Virat Kohli to score his 50th ODI Hundred. The Chinnaswamy crowd is buzzing. Will the fans get what they want? They are all set to celebrate - for each one of Kohli's 49 centuries, there are 49 cutouts placed outside the ground.
India have won the toss and have decided to bat first against Netherlands.
Regardless of what happens the toss, we have done well. Good opportunity for us to tick all the boxes. Extremely happy with how we have played this tournament. Makes the job easier as a skipper. We are playing the same team. - Rohit Sharma at the Toss
We have been pretty good overall. We've had two good wins, and today we want to put in a good performance. This is the biggest crowd we've had in the tournament. We will have to be at our best today. World Cup in India is as big as it gets. We could have played better, but it's been great. Same side for us. - Scott Edwards at the Toss
"Side boundaries - 64 metres on both sides, straight boundary - 73 metres. Today's pitch looks an absolute beauty. It's absolutely rock hard. There's a little bit of surface cracking but there's that little sheen to the wicket. As a batter, you see that and you start licking your lips. We have seen some monster scores here. You can afford to take a little bit of time at the start of your innings." - Pitch Report by Aaron Finch & Sanjay Manjrekar
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(wk/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
We are done with the national anthems of both teams. Shubman Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma are walking out in the middle for India. Rohit will face the first ball. Aryan Dutt will open the attack for the men in orange.
Dutt gets off the mark with a wide. Rohit opens his account with a boundary off the first ball of the game. Make that two! The skipper notches another one.
India 11/0 after 1 over
Logan van Beek will share the new ball with Dutt. Gill opens his account with running two on the second ball he faces. More two runs come from the over.
India 15/0 after 2 overs
Dutt is back and Rohit welcomes him again with a boundary. Woah! Shubman Gill dances down the ground and launches the last ball of the over for a massive maximum - the ball has cleared the stadium roof. What a hitter!
India 26/0 after 3 overs
van Beek is back and appeals for a LBW dismissal of Rohit on his second delivery but the umpire turns it down. More dots and he's asking questions. Good over for the Dutch!
India 29/0 after 4 overs
The skipper notches another boundary straight down the ground. Wraps the over with another one, this time slams the ball to sweeper cover to collect four runs.
India 37/0 after 5 overs
After the skipper, Shubman Gill takes the charge and starts the next pover with a boundary. A dot on the next and then Gill scores a maximum as he lofts the ball towards fine leg. Wow! Another boundary for the young gun!
India 53/0 after 6 overs
Colin Ackermann is the third bowler and it's Another boundary for India! The skipper looks too good here. Wow! A huge six to move past Ab de Villiers record - Rohit Sharma now has the maximum number of sixes (59) in a calendar year in ODI.
India 64/0 after 7 overs
Paul van Meekeren on van Beek. He starts with a single. Two dots and two runs on the next. Gill slams a flat six over mid-wicket to finish the over with. Brillant stroke making, this!
India 73/0 after 8 overs
Roelof van der Merwe is brought into the attack and he, too, is served with a boundary from the Indian skipper's bat. Merwe shouts for a catch but the ball races away and clears the rope.
India 79/0 after 9 overs
van Meekeren time and guess what? Gill punishes him with a massive half-a-dozen over the long-on boundary without displacing himself. Two dots and then Gill smashes a boundary on the fourth ball in the same region.
India 91/0 after 10 overs
van der Merwe has the ball for the first over outside the powerplay. Just four runs come from the over. In the next, Gill runs a single and with it brings up his half-century in just 30 balls. And just like that, 100 runs are up for India! Oh no! Gill loses his wicket on the fifth ball as the fielder stationed at the boundary takes his catch.
India 100/1 after 11.5 overs
Virat Kohli joins Rohit in the middle and the crowd welcomes the local boy with a loud cheer. Chants of "Kohli-Kohli" are echoing throughout the Chinnaswamy stadium - just like every other stadium when Kohli takes the crease.
India 104/1 after 13 overs
Skipper Rohit brings up his half-century in the 14th over of the game by slamming a boundary. In the next, Rohit slog sweeps to notch up a maximum.
India 120/1 after 15 overs
He's faced 13 balls so far but hasn't looked his usual self. The Dutch bowlers have kept the lethal Kohli quiet. The fielding looks good, too.
India 123/1 after 17 overs
Virat Kohli hits the first boundary of his innings on van de Leede's over. Oh no! Rohit Sharma is out caught by Barresi. The skipper was looking to go for a pull shot but the ball lands safely in fielder's hands.
India 130/2 after 18 overs
Shreyas Iyer is the new batter for India. The last two overs have gone quiet in terms of runs for the hosts. Meanwhile, Iyer finally breaks the shackles and notches a boundary on the 4th ball of the 20th over.
India 140/2 after 20 overs
Another boundary from Kohli in the 19th over. 3 more runs come from the over. In the next, Kohli slams a six over mid-wicket. The crowd goes gaga! Another four! Woah! He's switching gears now.
India 158/2 after 22 overs
First the skipper and now Kohli, Aryan Dutt is being taken on every now and then by the Indian batters. Kohli smashes another boundary on his third delivery. The bowler doesn't look too happy. In the next over too, Kohli hits a four.
India 173/2 after 24 overs
Just some running between the wickets and a four from Shreyas Iyer's bat in the last three overs to keep the scoreboard ticking.
India 190/2 after 27 overs
Shreyas Iyer begins the next Paul van Meekeren over with a gorgeous boundary. 3 more runs from the over. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli brings up his 7th half-century of the tournament and with it matches Sachin Tendulkar's record of most 50+ scores in a single world cup edition.
Oh no! The crowd grimaces as van der Merwe puts an end to their dream of witnessing Kohli's 50th ODI hundred. A length ball that gets the better of him, he's bowled out!
India 201/3 after 29 overs
KL Rahul joins Iyer in the middle and he hits a boundary in the 30th over of the game. Shreyas Iyer, too, hits one in the next over.
India 217/3 after 31 overs
de Leede has the ball and only 2 runs come from it. 5 singles from the next over.
India 224/3 after 33 overs
de Leede comes to bowl the 34th over and Shreyas Iyer punishes him with a boundary. Another boundary and with comes up a half-century for the number 4 batter. This is the first time all the top 4 batters of a team scored a half-century in a same World Cup innings. And another boundary from Iyer.
India 244/3 after 35 overs
Iyer hits yet another 4 in the next over. 3 more runs come from the over. A sweep shot in the next over from Iyer's bat to collect four more runs.
India 257/3 after 37 overs
It's KL Rahul who's dealing with boundaries now. Hits a gorgeous four in the 38th over to the deep midwicket boundary. Another one from the wicketkeeper batter, finds gap and sends the ball to third man.
India 274/3 after 39 overs
WOAH! Massive six from Shreyas Iyer. The batter is looking in ominous touch. He holds the record of hitting the longest six of the tournament - 106m. Meanwhile, Rahul hits two back to back fours off van Beek!
India 296/3 after 41 overs
Iyer continues with the onslaught; hits two more boundaries and with them is inching towards his century. Meanwhile, KL Rahul becomes the fifth Indian batter to score a half-century today. He brings it up in 40 deliveries.
300 runs are up for the men in blue.
India 312/3 after 43 overs
Another mammoth six from Iyer's bat. The Dutch bowlers stands there in utter shock, looking absolutely clueless. KL Rahul adds to their misery and notches up another half-a-dozen. 16 runs come from the over. Oh dear god! A no-ball. Iyer will be the recipient of the free-hit and he could only manage a single of off it.
India 330/3 after 44 overs
Rahul hits a boundary in the 45th over. In the next, too, he finds gap and steal four more runs. Meanwhile, Iyer runs a single to bring up his maiden world cup hundred laced with 9 boundaries and two maximums. Brilliant batting form the India number 4.
India 346/3 after 46 overs
The buffet of boundaries keep coming for India and just like that Iyer and Rahul have stitched together a 150-run stand. Wow! A six from KL Rahul's bat. He's batting at 81 now. Another 100 on the cards? Hits another four!!!
India 368/3 after 48 overs
Iyer begins the next over with two gigantic sixes on the trot. What a power hitter, this! A single on the next and KL has the strike and he takes a single to bring Shreyas back. Woah! Another SIX followed by a boundary! Brutal from Iyer.
India 393/3 after 49 overs
KL starts the last over with a magnificent six. Woah!!! Scores another six to notch up his maiden world cup hundred. And with this century, India reach the 400-run mark. Oh no! KL Rahul departs at 102 as Engelbrecht takes his catch! SKY is the new batter and he runs a two on the final delivery. India post a total of 410 after 50 overs.
India 410/3 after 50 overs
WICKET!
It has taken Mohammed Siraj only two deliveries to open his wickets tally. Veteran Wesley Barresi goes for the drive, but he is outfoxed by the outswing generated by India's pace express. Wicketkeeper KL Rahul takes a brilliant catch behind the stumps.
Netherlands – 5/1 after 2 overs.
Following Wesley Barresi's dismissal, Max O'Dowd has done well to ensure the Indian bowlers don't trigger a collapse. Barring tackling the good deliveries with defence, he is also scoring the odd boundary comfortably.
Netherlands – 17/1 after 5 overs.
The sixth over alleviates some pressure from the Netherlands camp, as Colin Ackermann strikes three boundaries off Mohammed Siraj's bowling. Certainly, we are not looking at a scenario of Netherlands chasing the total down, but with overs like these, they can make a statement.
Netherlands – 29/1 in 6 overs.
Since Colin Ackermann's three boundaries, the two Dutch batters currently out in the middle have accumulated runs fairly comfortably. The last two overs have produced 17 runs.
Netherlands – 46/1 after 8 overs.
COUNTER-ATTACK!
Max O'Dowd and Colin Ackermann have decided they will not just sit back and let the game flow by. Instead, they have taken the attack to the Indian pace trio, courtesy of which the scorecard now reads:
Netherlands – 62/1 after 10 overs.
WICKET!
Kuldeep Yadav has done the trick for India. Colin Ackermann, who was looking in sublime touch, has been trapped leg before wicket by the spinner while trying to play across the line.
Netherlands – 66/2 after 13 overs.
DROPPED!
Max O'Dowd goes for the big heave off Kuldeep's bowling, but finds Mohammed Siraj under the ball. The pacer, however, not only drops a dolly but also gets injured in the process.
ANOTHER WICKET!
Ravindra Jadeja has got a wicket with his very first delivery! Pitching on middle, he manages to get the ball to move away from Max O'Dowd, disturbing his off stump.
Netherlands – 72/3 in 15.1 overs.
VIRAT KOHLI IS BOWLING!
Rohit Sharma might have given the Indian fans the perfect Diwali gift, as the chants of giving the ball to Virat Kohli has been answered. Kohli concedes 7 runs in his first over.
Netherlands – 98/3 after 23 overs.
WICKET FOR VIRAT KOHLI!
Would you believe it? Chinnaswamy erupts as Kohli strikes with the ball. He slides one down the leg side, and trying to work it down towards fine leg, Netherlands' skipper Scott Edwards ends up edging it into the gloves of KL Rahul.
Netherlands –111/4 after 25 overs.
And now, Shubman Gill is rolling his arm over!
At this rate, we might be inching closer to seeing Rohit Sharma get back to bowling. Gill, however, is not as impressive as Virat Kohli, conceding 7 runs in his first over.
Netherlands – 135/4 after 29 overs.
WICKET!
Mohammed Siraj returns for his second spell, and gets his second wicket. A yorker angling from from leg stump causes the downfall of Sybrand Engelbracht, who was just five runs away from what should have been a well-crafted half-century.
Netherlands – 173/6 after 38 overs.
WICKET!
Kuldeep Yadav gets his second wicket of the match. Logan van Beek attempts the slog sweep, but ends his exposing all of his stumps to the spinner, who does not need a second invitation.
Netherlands – 214/7 after 43 overs.
WICKET NUMBER 8!
Roelof van der Merwe's Diwali fireworks was entertaining while it lasted, but for now, he needs to return to the pavilion after losing his wicket to Ravindra Jadeja.
Netherlands – 226/8 after 44 overs.
NINTH WICKET!
Bumrah has second wicket of the game. Rolling his fingers over, the pacer outfoxes Aryan Dutt as Netherlands lose their ninth wicket.
Netherlands – 243/9 after 47 overs.
WICKET FOR ROHIT SHARMA!
After Virat Kohli's wicket, Rohit Sharma joined the party at the end to put his bowling skills to test. The result is that he has passed with flying colours, dismissing Teja Nidamanuru, who should be applauded for his 39-ball 54.
With this, India have secured a 160-run triumph and have recorded their ninth consecutive ODI World Cup win for the first time in history!