World Cup 2023 Points Table: Bangladesh Move to 7th Spot After Beating Sri Lanka

World Cup 2023 Points Table: India and South Africa are the top two teams on the WC points table.
Raajwrita Dutta
World Cup
Published:

Take a look at the updated World Cup 2023 points table after the match on 6 November here.

(Photo: The Quint)

The ICC Men's World Cup 2023 formally began on 5 October and is set to end on 19 November. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match was played on Monday, 6 November. It is important to note that the match took place in Delhi and it was live streamed for viewers who could not be present at the stadium. The World Cup 2023 points table gets updated after every match when a team wins based on the points earned.

To know when your favourite teams are playing, you have to take a look at the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 schedule. The World Cup 2023 points table is updated after the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match. You should know which team won and the top teams that are leading the table. We have the details here.

According to the latest official details available after the match, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by three wickets . The top three teams on the points table are India, South Africa, and Australia.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated Details After SL vs BAN match

Here is the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match on Monday, 6 November:

TeamPlayedWonLostN/RTiedNET RRPoints
India880002.45616
South Africa862001.37612
Australia752000.92410
New Zealand844000.3988
Pakistan844000.0368
Afghanistan74300-0.338
Bangladesh82600-1.1424
Sri Lanka82600-1.164
Netherlands72500-1.3984
England71600-1.5042
