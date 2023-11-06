List of Top Run Scorers and Wicket Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 So Far

The ICC Men's World Cup 2023 started from 5 October and will conclude on 19 November 2023 in India. Currently, the World Cup is at a crucial stage, where some teams like India have already qualified for semi-finals, while others like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are out of the tournament. India is leading the Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 with 16 points and a run rate of +2.456. The men in blue haven't lost any match so far.

Talking about the top run scorers in the World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli is placed at the second spot with 543 runs from 8 matches, and Quinton de Kock from South Africa holds the first position with 550 runs. The top two positions of wicket takers are occupied by Adam Zampa from Australia and Dilshan Madushanka from Sri Lanka. Mohammed Shami from India is at position 4 with 16 wickets.

Let us check out the full list of top run scorers and wicket takers in World Cup 2023 below.