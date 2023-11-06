List of Top Run Scorers and Wicket Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 So Far

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019List of Top Run Scorers and Wicket Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 So Far

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here is the updated list of top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the ongoing World Cup.
Saima Andrabi
World Cup
Updated:

Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023.

(Photo: The Quint)

The ICC Men's World Cup 2023 started from 5 October and will conclude on 19 November 2023 in India. Currently, the World Cup is at a crucial stage, where some teams like India have already qualified for semi-finals, while others like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are out of the tournament. India is leading the Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 with 16 points and a run rate of +2.456. The men in blue haven't lost any match so far.

Talking about the top run scorers in the World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli is placed at the second spot with 543 runs from 8 matches, and Quinton de Kock from South Africa holds the first position with 550 runs. The top two positions of wicket takers are occupied by Adam Zampa from Australia and Dilshan Madushanka from Sri Lanka. Mohammed Shami from India is at position 4 with 16 wickets.

Let us check out the full list of top run scorers and wicket takers in World Cup 2023 below.

Top Run Scorers in World Cup 2023

Check out the list of top 10 run scorers of world cup 2023 below.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Run Scorers

RankPlayer NameTeamTotal RunsMatches Played
1Quinton de KockSouth Africa5508
2Virat KohliIndia5438
3Rachin RavindraNew Zealand5238
4Rohit SharmaIndia442 8
5David WarnerAustralia4287
6Daryl MitchellNew Zealand3758
7Aiden MarkramSouth Africa371 8
8Rassie van der DussenSouth Africa3668
9Mohammad RizwanPakistan3598
10Abdullah ShafiquePakistan3367
Top Wicket Takers in World Cup 2023

Here is the list of top 10 bowlers of world cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Wicket Takers

RankPlayer NameTeamWickets
1Adam ZampaAustralia19
2Dilshan MadushankaSri Lanka18
3Marco JansenSouth Africa17
4Mohammed ShamiIndia16
5Shaheen AfridiPakistan16
6Jasprit BumrahIndia15
7Mitch SantnerNew Zealand14
8Gerald CoetzeeSouth Africa14
9Ravindra JadejaIndia14
10Haris RaufPakistan13

Check this space regularly for latest updates on ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Published: 06 Nov 2023,09:50 AM IST

