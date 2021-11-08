2021 T20 World Cup: Nasser Hussain Unimpressed by Indian Performance

Hussain mentioned that apart from India, Bangladesh and West Indies were disappointing as well. While Bangladesh had no wins in Super 12 after coming from Round 1, West Indies had just one win in Super 12, against Bangladesh. "Bangladesh have been the other hugely disappointing team. West Indies, meanwhile, just got old together and this was a bridge too far. I thought they would be able to muscle the ball for six and four here but they actually needed to be smarter and work it into gaps. They couldn't do that."



Hussain felt that South Africa would feel hard done by missing the bus for the semi-finals due to a sluggish chase against Bangladesh affecting their net run rate. "South Africa could feel hard done by. To win four games out of five and not progress is a little harsh but ultimately what cost them is taking 13.3 overs to reach their target of 85 against Bangladesh."



The 53-year-old pointed out that pacers instead of spinners have been the standouts of the tournament. "People were expecting spin to dominate here and it has had a role through people like Moeen Ali for England and Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi for New Zealand among Wednesday's semi-finalists."