Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming: Where To Watch Aus vs Pak Match today

Australia vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 live streaming details in India are here.
(Photo: iStock)
Pakistan vs Australia Match Today, ICC World Cup 2023: Both Australia and Pakistan will be facing each other today, 20 October 2023 for the 18th match of the tournament. Both the teams have had an average performance in the tournament to date. Both the teams have played 3 matches in total. Pakistan ranks fourth on the points table with 2 wins while Australia is 6th on the table with 1 win. These two teams were the branded favorites before the World Cup began but have looked far from their best.
Now, let's have a look at the date, time, venue, and live-streaming details of the Australia vs. Pakistan World Cup 2023 match.
The Pakistan vs. Australia ODI World Cup match will be played today, Friday, 20 October 2023. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST while the toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST
The Pakistan vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The Pakistan vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.
All the matches of the World Cup, including Pakistan vs Australia, will be live-streamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)