Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming: Where To Watch Aus vs Pak Match today

Pakistan vs Australia Match Today, ICC World Cup 2023: Both Australia and Pakistan will be facing each other today, 20 October 2023 for the 18th match of the tournament. Both the teams have had an average performance in the tournament to date. Both the teams have played 3 matches in total. Pakistan ranks fourth on the points table with 2 wins while Australia is 6th on the table with 1 win. These two teams were the branded favorites before the World Cup began but have looked far from their best.

Now, let's have a look at the date, time, venue, and live-streaming details of the Australia vs. Pakistan World Cup 2023 match.