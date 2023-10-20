ICC World Cup: India’s Spin Twins and Rohit's Batting Key to Team's Winning Run

So far in the tournament, we have seen batters be been smart about letting Bumrah complete his initial spell quietly. They have been severe on Mohammed Siraj both with the new ball and in the middle overs. They have used their feet well. We saw the Bangladesh batters dancing down the track to Siraj and upsetting his length completely. It has taken a toll on his bowling and his figures. There will be some debate on whether Mohammed Shami deserves a go in the XI but the younger pacer's ODI record since the start of last year has been tremendous. He has been the best bowler in the powerplay.

Then there has been the Shardul Thakur debate that has raged on even as India won the four contests with plenty to spare. Thakur has been bowling like a millionaire at times and appears to not have the confidence of the captain Rohit Sharma. Then just why Thakur is playing ahead of Shami is a question no one will answer, just yet. Thakur’s been India’s best bet over the past one and a half years bowling the crucial middle overs. He has picked plenty of wickets. But at this stage it appears as if Thakur is being picked more for his batting at number eight than his bowling per se. This is something that India needs to guard against.

With Hardik Pandya injured, the balance of the XI is anyways going to go for a toss in the coming games. It is therefore crucial that the playing XI is picked for the right reasons.