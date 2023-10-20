ICC World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes Says He's Fit Again, Likely to Return for SA Game

England star all-rounder Ben Stokes has declared himself fit for the selection for the match against South Africa on Saturday, after missing the first three games due to a hip injury.

The 32-year-old is set to return to the England squad on Saturday’s match against Proteas.

Speaking to BBC Radio's Test Match Special, Stokes said: "It was a frustrating little niggle to get before the tournament but I have worked very hard to get back to where I am and making myself ready to be available for selection.

"We have had a few days off since the last game and first training session here in Mumbai. I'll give it a good push but, yes, I think everything is pretty good. I am in a good place, he added.