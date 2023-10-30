Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan Move to 5th After Beating Sri Lanka

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan Move to 5th After Beating Sri Lanka

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Take a look at the top teams after Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match
Shivangani Singh
World Cup
Updated:

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table is updated here for cricket fans.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table is updated here for cricket fans.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Today was the 30th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament between Sri Lanka faced Afghanistan at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Afghanistan won the match today by 7 wickets while 28 balls were still left. Afghanistan moved up to the 5th position while Sri Lanka is on the 6th position after today's match.

Now, have a look at the complete Cricket World Cup Points table after Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match.

Also ReadICC World Cup 2023: Australian Giants Finally Waking Up From Their Slumber

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table After Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match

PositionTeamsPlayedWonLostRun RatePoints
1India6601.40512
2South Africa6512.03210
3New Zealand6421.2328
4Australia6420.978
5Afghanistan633-0.7186
6Sri Lanka624-0.2754
7Pakistan624-0.3874
8Netherlands624-1.2774
9Bangladesh615-1.3382
10England615-1.6522
Also ReadShami Strikes: India's Cinematic Revenge on England in ICC World Cup Showdown

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 30 Oct 2023,10:27 PM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT