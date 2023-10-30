ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan Move to 5th After Beating Sri Lanka

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table is updated here for cricket fans.
(Photo: The Quint)
Today was the 30th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament between Sri Lanka faced Afghanistan at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Afghanistan won the match today by 7 wickets while 28 balls were still left. Afghanistan moved up to the 5th position while Sri Lanka is on the 6th position after today's match.
Now, have a look at the complete Cricket World Cup Points table after Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match.
|Position
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Run Rate
|Points
|1
|India
|6
|6
|0
|1.405
|12
|2
|South Africa
|6
|5
|1
|2.032
|10
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|2
|1.232
|8
|4
|Australia
|6
|4
|2
|0.97
|8
|5
|Afghanistan
|6
|3
|3
|-0.718
|6
|6
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|4
|-0.275
|4
|7
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|4
|-0.387
|4
|8
|Netherlands
|6
|2
|4
|-1.277
|4
|9
|Bangladesh
|6
|1
|5
|-1.338
|2
|10
|England
|6
|1
|5
|-1.652
|2
