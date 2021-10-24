India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Toss at 7pm IST

Live updates from the India vs Pakistan 2021 T20 World Cup match in Dubai.
(Photo: The Quint)
Pakistan come into the game on the back of a little bit of a chaotic few weeks with games against NZ and England cancelled at the last moment. However, it is in UAE that their surge to the top of the T20I rankings came in 2017-18.
India's players meanwhile are well accustomed to the conditions as they were playing the IPL before the World Cup.
A little over five minutes to go before the toss in Dubai.
In his pre-match press conference on Saturday, India captain Virat Kohli said he believes Pakistan possess players who can change the game anytime and so India will need to put out their best possible plan and execute it well.
"According to me, Pakistan team is very strong and has been a strong team for long. You have to play your best cricket against them as they have a lot of talent. They possess players who can change the game anytime. Against teams like them, you have to bring your best plan forward and make sure that the plan is executed well. The more consistently we play, the more pressure we are able to create on the opposition. So, definitely, we have to bring out A-game forward," Kohli had said.
Kohli confirmed that pace all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be ready to play in Sunday's match, saying that if Pandya can bowl even two overs, the balance of the team gets even better.
Pandya hasn't bowled in a cricket match since the white-ball tour to Sri Lanka in July this year.
"I feel that Hardik, currently with his physical condition is getting better in terms of being prepared to bowl at least two overs for us at a certain stage in this tournament. We strongly think that we can make most of the opportunity we have at hand till the time he starts bowling. We have considered a couple of other options to chip in for an over or two. We are not bothered about that at all."
India and Pakistan have faced-off in 12 ICC World Cup encounters and India have come up trumps each time, including the five times they have faced each other in the T20 World Cup.
On the eve of the match, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam insisted that the lop-sided 0-5 T20 WC record is a thing of the past.
"To be honest, what has passed is beyond us. We want to use our ability and confidence on the day of the match so that we can get a better result. Records are meant to be broken."
Azam mentioned that their mantra ahead of the match against India is to keep things simple and be relaxed. "According to me, we have played a lot of events like Champions Trophy and 50-over World Cup. The more we keep things simple, be relaxed and stick to the basics, the more helpful it will be for us.
"We have spoken to all players about being relaxed, preparation being in our hands and giving our 100% to play our best cricket on the day.
"India and Pakistan are always high-intensity matches. You cannot afford to be relaxed at any given point of time. You have to do well in all three departments of the game -- batting, bowling as well as fielding. So, we need to perform well in all three departments of the game to win the match. We tried different things in the warm-up games. As a team, I have full confidence on all of them and hopefully, we can do well."
Two years after they last met at the 2019 ICC World Cup, in the 50 over format, India and Pakistan are set to play a men's cricket match once again tonight as they face off in both teams' 2021 T20 World Cup opener in Dubai.
Pakistan have Babar Azam leading the team as he makes his T20 World Cup debut as well while India have Virat Kohli at the helm in what is to be his last outing as India captain in the shortest format.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)