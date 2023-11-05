India v South Africa Highlights, World Cup 2023: India Win By 243 Runs

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score and updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today’s match
Image: PTI/The Quint
India thumped South Africa by 243 runs in match 37 of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Kolkata.
Batting first, the men in blue posted a target of 327 runs for South Africa to chase.
Virat Kohli scored his 49th ODI century to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record on his birthday at the same ground where he scored his first century 14 years ago.
In the bowling department, Ravindra Jadeja bagged five wickets while Kuldeep Yadav clinched two.
Earlier in the powerplay, Mohammed Siraj bagged a wicket while Shami claimed two.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Updates: We're in the home leg of the ICC World Cup 2023 with just about the last round of league stage matches left and this Sunday it's the clash of the table-toppers with Rohit Sharma's India taking on Temba Bavuma's South Africa.
Both teams are already through to the semis.
Indian's unbeaten campaign took a big blow on Saturday with Hardik Pandya officially being ruled out of the tournament due to the ankle injury he sustained during the match against Bangladesh on 19 October.
The Event Technical Committee approved Prasidh Krishna as his replacement, with India having two more league stage matches left in the tournament.
After the announcement, Pandya took to social media to share his disappointment.
"Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP," Pandya wrote on social media platform X.
Just 9 more league stage matches left of the ICC World Cup 2023 and there's still 2 more semifinals spots up for grabs.
India and South Africa are already through with 14 and 12 points but now the race is between Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan for the final two spots.
Australia have two games in hand and are at 10 points. A win against either Afghanistan or Bangladesh will take them to 12 points and a spot in the semis.
New Zealand and Pakistan are both at 8 points from 8 matches, with one more game left. The Kiwis play Sri Lanka in their last league match while Pakistan face defending champions England who are out of the race already.
Afghanistan though also have 8 points but have the added advantage of having two matches in hand, against Australia and South Africa. A win against either takes them to 10 points and if either Pakistan and New Zealand also get to 10, then it's going to be down to net run rate.
Kolkata: India's skipper Rohit Sharma talks to Ravi Shastri at the toss during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.
Match 37 of the ICC World Cup 2023 and Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa.
'We're playing the same team,' says Rohit Sharma even though India's already through to the semis.
"It looks a good pitch and honestly it's more to do with what we want to do as a team. I think it's going to be a good game with two teams at the top of the table. I love playing here and the Indian team loves playing at this historic ground," he added.
On the other hand, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said: “We would have batted first, but now we need to chase, which will be a nice challenge. We know that’s one area where we need to gain more confidence, we'll have to bat with responsibility. We have been putting on good consistent performances and we'll look to improve going forward."
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Kolkata: Indian head coach Rahul Dravid at a team meeting ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.
Kolkata: South African cricket team poses for group photo before the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.
It's Lungi Ngidi vs Rohit Sharma to start this match off and gets a boundary off the pacer to get off the mark.
India 5/0 after 1 over
A little bit of a rough start from the other end for Marco Jansen as he's bowled four wides in the second over.
Rohit Sharma starts things off with a single but after that, bowling to Shubman Gill, he bowls three back-to-back wides as the over goes for 17 runs.
India 22/0 after 2 overs
Rohit Sharma famously loves this ground and we’re starting to see hints of just why once again today as a large chunk of India’s runs are just coming in boundaries.
Ngidi is not spared in the third over and is hit for three boundaries as the over goes for 13 runs.
Jansen maintains his line in the fourth over but Rohit Sharma is relentless, picks up another two boundaries as India’s now scoring at a run rate of over 11.
India 45/0 after 4 overs
Kolkata: Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill cross each other to complete a run during ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.
Incredible batting from the Indian skipper as he’s clearly continuing the form he’s carried in this World Cup. Rohit’s dealing mostly in fours but there’s two sixes he’s hit in the fifth over, off Llungi Ngidi.
16 runs off the over. Rohit on 40 off 22. Shubman on 12 off 8.
India 61/0 after 5 overs
Kolkata: India's batters Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill run between the wickets during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.
Kolkata: South Africa's K Rabada with teammates celebrates the wicket of Indias Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.
Well, it was stellar while it lasted.
A bowling change by Temba Bavuma in the sixth and it's worked for the Proteas as Kagiso Rabada has the big wicket. Rohit Sharma caught by the South African skipper at mid-off.
He's out on 40 off 24. In walks the birthday boy.
India 62/1 after 6 overs
The run rate’s dropped a bit after Rohit got out, and took his blitzkrieg with him, but Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are going strong.
Marco Jansen continues to be the bowler India’s going after. Gill hits him for a six in the 7th over and then both batters send him for fours in the ninth.
India 82/1 after 9 overs
Brilliant! I know, it's not the best way you’d like an Indian wicket described but Keshav Maharaj has bowled a beauty to send back Shubman Gill.
The ball beats his bat and pad but rises closer to the stumps and kisses the bails just enough to send them flying.
Gill asks for a replay to confirm the wicket. It’s an easy call for the umpire. He’s out on a 24-ball 23.
India 94/2 after 11 overs
Shreyas Iyer is now out in the middle with Virat Kohli and South Africa’s pulled it back quite a bit.
Radaba bowls a tight 12th over, conceding just 2 before the 13th by Maharaj also goes for just 3.
India 105/2 after 15 overs
After Gill's dismissal, India's run rate has gotten slow. Just two runs came from the 16th over. After the drinks, Keshav Maharaj bowled another boundary-less over.
India 111/2 after 17 overs
Kohli notches up a boundary in the 5th Ngidi over. Total 7 runs come from it. In the next, Keshav Maharaj leaks 3.
In the 20th over, Bavum introduces Tabrez Shamsi into the attack. 2 wides, five dots and a single comes from the over.
India 124/2 after 20 overs
Maharaj starts the next over and makes a loud appeal for caught behind. Umpire isn't convinced so the Proteas send the decision upstairs. Replay goes in India's favor and Kohli stays. 3 runs from the over.
In the next over by Shamsi, Shreyas plays a scoop shot and ball races away for a boundary beating the keeper.
India 134/2 after 23 overs
Only a single boundary from Shreyas Iyer's bat has come in the last three overs. Other than that, only singles and twos to keep the scoreboard ticking. Given the nature of the pitch, a total around 280 would be challenging for South Africa (also taking into account their run-chase struggles).
India 151/2 after 26 overs
Shreyas Iyer at work - hits a huge six straight down the ground off Tabrez Shamsi. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli reaches to his fifty in the last Keshav Maharaj over. The crowd gives a huge applause to the birthday boy!
India 170/2 after 29 overs
Shreyas Iyer begins the 30th over with a gorgeous boundary. He slams the next delivery straight down the ground to collect four more runs but Marco Jansen manages to save two runs for his side.
In the next over, the batter slams two boundaries and with the first reaches his half-century. Wow! Iyer really has upped the ante- scores another four of the over. Meanwhile, India have reached to their first 100-run partnership for the 3rd wicket in this tournament.
India 197/2 after 32 overs
Both Iyer and Kohli are looking in great touch. They have now taken India to cross the 200-run mark. Kohli finds a gap and slams a stunning boundary off Markram to deep square leg. Shreyas from the other end celebrates with a mammoth six.
35th over begins and Kohli starts by going down the ground to collect four runs.
India 219/2 after 35 overs
Rabada is brought back into the attack in the 36th over and he leaks four runs. Next up is Ngidi who slams it for a boundary. The bowler makes a comeback with three dots on the trot and oh no! Iyer is out caught by Markram, a mistimed ball that went high up but couldn't clear the ropes. Iyer walks back at 77. Nevertheless, a brilliant knock by the number 4 batter.
India 227/3 after 37 overs
KL Rahul has come in to bat at number 5. Kohli starts the 38th over with a scoop shot which yields four runs. Just 3 runs come from the next Ngidi over.
Rabada is back for the 40th over, 3 runs from it.
India 239/3 after 40 overs
Runs have dried up after Shreyas' departure. Looks like KL is taking to get accustomed to the Proteas' bowlers while Virat is playing it smartly.
Meanwhile, Tabrez Shamsi bowls a no-ball. Kohli will be the recipient of the free-hit and Shamsi manages to make it a dot.
Next up is Marco Jansen. Oh no! Rassie takes a running catch at deep square leg to send KL Rahul back. India lose their fourth wicket. SKY is in at number 6 to bat alongside Virat.
India 253/4 after 43 overs
Brilliant sweep shot form Suryakumar Yadav's bat to add 4 runs to India's account towards deep square leg to end the 44th over. Kohli, too, slams a boundary on the first ball of the next Jansen over. Runs two on the next deliveries. A dot on the next and then a no-ball. Surya will face the free-hit ball and he fails to capitalise on it. Woah! He plays a beautiful shot to steal a four. Another one!!! Sky finishes the 46th over with another stunning boundary.
India 278/4 after 45 overs
Shamsi is back. SKY slams him for another boundary with a brilliant cut-shot. On the next ball, QDK dives to his left to take a low catch. Appeal for a catch. Replay shows it did carry the wicketkeeper. Surya is walking back.
India 285/5 after 46 overs
Ravindra Jadeja walks in the middle and Kagiso Rabada is re-introduced into the attack.
Meanwhile, Virat finds gap and slams the ball past extra cover to collect four runs. He's batting at 97 now. Two more singles and he's on 99 now. The entire crowd is standing to celebrate the record-breaking ton. Eden Gardens is echoing with "Kohli-Kohli" chants. He's back on strike. Rabada will bowl and he runs a single to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries on his birthday! What a player!
The dugout, the fans and everyone at the stadium gives him a standing ovation!
India 306/5 after 48.2 overs
Jadeja slams a maximum on the second delivery of the last over of the game. Two back to back boundaries from the all-rounder. What a cameo, this! Kohli faces the last ball and he takes a single.
Today has been a brilliant batting display form the Indian batters. Now the bowlers will have to tackle the in-form Proteas batters to hand India their eighth win on the trot.
India 326/5 after 50 overs
India have posted a total of 326 runs for South Africa to chase.
It was a wicket that was tricky to bat on, we got a great start from Rohit and Shubman, my job was to keep it going on. The ball started gripping and turning, it slowed down and then my role was to bat deep. That was what was communicated to me by the team management, Shreyas played well and we got a few more runs towards the end. We had a lot of chats during the Asia Cup, we bat at 3 and 4, so this was the partnership that was needed to take the game forward. We don't have Hardik in the team, so we knew a wicket or two could cost us, we had to dig deep and take the match deep. I'm grateful to god for giving me the chance to play and contribute to the team's success. It's great to get a hundred on my birthday in front of this big crowd at this great venue. The pitch is on the slower side, we have a quality bowling line-up as well, but we'll have to work hard. Wickets will be the key, getting a couple early will put them under pressure with the way this pitch is behaving. - Virat Kohli
Quinton de Kock and skipper Temba Bavuma will start with the bat for the Proteas. Jasprit Bumrah will open with the attack for the hosts.
Only one two runs come from the first over courtesy of a wide from Bumrah and a single from Quinton de Kock's bat.
South Africa 2/0 after 1 over
Mohammed Siraj, as usual, will share the ball with Bumrah. de Kock milks his third delivery for a boundary straight off mid-offs. Woah! Mohammed Siraj bowls an absolute beauty for his fourth delivery to get rid of the in-form Protea QDK. Siraj is totally unplayable with the new ball!
South Africa 6/1 after 2 overs
Rassie van der Dussen has come out to bat at number 3. Just a single from the over.
South Africa 7/1 after 3 overs
Siraj starts his second over with a dot. 5 from the next three balls. Two dots on the trot to end the over.
South Africa 12/1 after 4 overs
Bumrah concedes a boundary in his third over. Other than that, just a single from the over.
South Africa 17/1 after 5 overs
Runs are not coming easy for the South Africans. The pacers have kept things really tight here at the Eden Gardens.
South Africa 21/1 after 7 overs
Skipper Rohit introduces spin early in the attack. Ravindra Jadeja will roll his arm over now. Woah! He does it! Bowls out Bavuma on his third delivery. The centurion hugs it and the entire crowd erupts with joy! Brilliant start for the hosts!
South Africa 27/2 after 9 overs
Mohammed Shami is brought into the attack. Aiden Markram is the new batter and he slams Shami for two back to back boundaries. The bowler makes the quickest comeback possible and gets the better of Markram on his fifth delivery. KL Rahul takes Markram's catch to send him packing. The bowlers have been on song!
South Africa 35/3 after 10 overs
Heinrich Klaasen has come in to hold the fort for the visitors. Just the 11th over of the game and three of the top Proteas batters are already back in the hut. Just two runs from the last two overs.
South Africa 37/3 after 12 overs
A loud appeal on Jadeja's 5th delivery of the 13th over and Kumar Dharmasena isn't convinced. Rohit Sharma sends the decision upstairs and Klaasen has to depart. What a bowl, what a review from the spinner!
South Africa 40/4 after 12.5 overs
Looks like it's another early packup for India at the office. Meanwhile, David Miller is the next batter for the Proteas. Shami starts with the next over and another massive appeal from India for van der Dussen's LBW dismissal that the umpire turns down. India take another review after a little chit-chat amongst themselves and the replay gives the decision in India's favour! Half of the SA batters are back in the dugout!
South Africa 40/5 after 13.1 overs
Marco Jansen walks in the middle to hold the fort for the visitors. 16 overs have gone by and South Africa are looking clueless before the lethal Indian bowling attack!
South Africa 59/5 after 16 overs
Yes. Clueless is the word. There's nothing the batters can do to combat these bowlers!
Jadeja bowls another beauty, the bails are clipped and it's over for David Miller.
South Africa 59/6 after 16.3 overs
Another Jadeja over, another wicket for India. He nabs his fourth as Maharaj's stumps are castled with a stunning delivery. Only a matter of time before the players shake hands and India register another glorious win.
South Africa 68/7 after 19 overs
Kuldeep Yadav takes the ball for his second over of the day and leaks just a single off of it. In the next Jadeja over, too, only one single comes.
South Africa 70/7 after 21 overs
More tight overs from the spinners from both ends. Jadeja who has claimed would want to complete his 5-wicket haul.
South Africa 74/7 after 24 overs
Jasprit Bumrah has been brought into the attack. 5 dots on the trot and the last delivery concedes a boundary off Marco Jansen's bat. We're halfway through the second innings but India are just a few overs away before they call it a day.
Kuldeep continues for the next over and gets a wicket as Jadeja at cover takes Jansen's catch.
South Africa 79/8 after 25.4 overs
Jadeja nabs Rabada's wicket to become the first Indian spinner to take a five-wicket haul at the world cup. He's been brilliant with the ball today!
South Africa 79/9 after 26.2 overs
Kuldeep Yadav clinches the winning wicket for India and the hosts are still the unbeaten side in the tournament.
A brilliant performance with the bat with a historic century from Virat Kohli followed by a stellar bowling prowess and India hand a 243-run drubbing to the Proteas!
INDIA WIN BY 243 RUNS