India v South Africa Highlights, World Cup 2023: India Win By 243 Runs

Indian's unbeaten campaign took a big blow on Saturday with Hardik Pandya officially being ruled out of the tournament due to the ankle injury he sustained during the match against Bangladesh on 19 October.

The Event Technical Committee approved Prasidh Krishna as his replacement, with India having two more league stage matches left in the tournament.

After the announcement, Pandya took to social media to share his disappointment.

"Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP," Pandya wrote on social media platform X.