KL Rahul Jumps To Fifth, Virat Kohli Drops in ICC Batting Rankings

India captain Virat Kohli dropped four places to eighth while his team-mate KL Rahul jumped three slots to fifth in the latest ICC men's T20I Player Rankings for batters, released on Wednesday.

Apart from first two matches the T20 World Cup, Kohli didn't get too many opportunities to bat and it affected his T20I batting rankings. On the other hand, Rahul with his three fifties in India's last three matches, moved to No 5.

After returning low scores against Pakistan and New Zealand, KL was brilliant against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia but the knocks came in too late for India as they exited the tournament in the Super 12 stage