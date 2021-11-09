Rohit Sharma to Captain With KL Rahul as VC in NZ T20s; Venkatesh Iyer Called Up

The BCCI have announced the T20I squad for New Zealand series beginning 17 November in India, leaving out quite a few senior players and of course picking a new captain after Virat Kohli's stint ended with the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma will captain the side with KL Rahul as his deputy. However, there is no clarity yet about whether Rohit and Rahul are taking up the roles permanently.

KKR's Venkatesh Iyer has been called up for the squad for the first time while other uncapped players brought in are Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the Orange cap in IPL 2021, has been brought in too. Gaikwad had played two games on the Sri Lanka tour.