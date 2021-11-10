Expect Virat Kohli to Retire from T20Is Soon, Says Pakistan's Mushtaq Ahmed

Virat Kohli’s decision to step down from T20 captaincy indicates that ‘all is not well” in the Indian dressing room, said former Pakistan Test leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed. Kohli had announced his decision to give up T20 captaincy before the World Cup. He also stepped down as captain of his IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore at the end of the last season.

“When a successful captain says he wants to leave the captaincy, it means all is not well in the dressing room. I see two groups in the Indian dressing room right now – the Mumbai and Delhi groups," Mushtaq, who is currently working at the PCB’s high performance centre, said.