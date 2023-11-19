India vs Aus World Cup Final: Suno Australia… Humein Ab Bhi 2003 Final Yaad Hai!

The ICC World Cup final between India and Australia is happening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. This is the second time in the history of the World Cup after 2003 that India and Australia will face each other in the finals. In 2003, Australia defeated India.

Here's a poetry by Abhinav Nagar that every Indian fan needs to hear before the match:

Suno Australia…

Humko ab bhi 2003 Final yaad hai!

Yaad hain Ponting ke tevar humko

Yaad Sachin pe kiya McGrath ka aaghaat hai

Wahi manch aur wahi Muqaabla

Ab phir 20 saal baad hai…

Magar ab hum wo India nahin

Jo Libir Libir kartey they...

Team ranking mein top pe baithey

Ab Apni Full Ijjat waali aukaat hai…

10 khelke Dus hain jeetey

Jo takraaya uski waat hai…

Maana khel hai lekin ab yeh

Jung ki bhi shuruaat hai…

Suno Australia…

Humko ab bhi 2003 Final yaad hai!

Suno Cummins,

Humare India mein na kahin jaati yeh ek baat hai…

Jiska Balla, Jiska Ground…

Chalti uski ki baad-shaahat hai…

Kaise kheloge?

Kaise jheloge?

Jab har kone se goonjega..

Hindistaan Zindaabaad hai!

Suno Australia…

Humko ab bhi 2003 Final yaad hai!