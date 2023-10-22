India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Virat's 95 Guides India to Win

India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023 Updates: Kohli scores a half-century
Image: PTI
The big news since the last game - Hardik Pandya is out of India's playing XI with the injury he incurred while bowling against Bangladesh. So today, against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid need to make some big decisions.
With no like-for-like player in the squad, the skipper may just end up making two changes. Coach Rahul Dravid, while speaking at the pre-match press conference though said they may look at the possibility of playing either three pacers or the entire spin troika, something which they did in their tournament opener against Australia at Chennai.
“With Hardik not being there and Hardik being one of those four seamers, we'll just have to see with the combination we can go with. We certainly can go with the three fast bowlers or the three spinners. With that kind of combination, we still could play him and play Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin) and move Jadeja up,” he said.
“But there are different combinations we could come up with. The three seamers, having someone like Shami sitting out there and bringing him in this game is a great option. In some cases, there is Ashwin who has obviously been sitting out, who has great quality as well. So, there are two or three combinations we could use considering this till Hardik gets back.”
New Zealand's also missing a key player with their skipper nursing a fractured thumb. On the eve of Sunday's game, stand-in captain Tom Latham though said that pacer Tim Southee would be available for selection
Southee had dislocated and fractured his right thumb while taking a catch during an ODI against England on 15 September. He underwent a surgery and got a plate and some screws inserted in the thumb to boost his recovery in a bid to take part in the World Cup, keeping him out of the first four games.
“Kane’s obviously still nursing his thumb injury. It's a day-by-day process with him as well. Fingers crossed he'll be available for later on in the tournament. And in regards to Tim, he's available for selection,” said Latham in the pre-match press conference.
On the eve of the match, during India's nets session, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan both needed medical attention. Surya was hurt when he got hit on his right wrist by a ball while batting. He was seen getting the area looked at and left the nets soon after.
Ishan Kishan got bit by a bee on his neck and was also seen getting assistance from the team doctor.
Dharamshala: India's Ishan Kishan reacts after a bee sting during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.
Dharamshala: India's Suryakumar Yadav receives medical assistance after getting hurt during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.
Two changes in the Indian squad for this game as Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bat first. Hardik Pandya, as was informed earlier, is out of this game so in come Shami and Suryakumar Yadav. Making way for the second spot is Shardul Thakur.
“No particular reason (to bowl first). In training yesterday, we thought dew came in early. Good pitch, shouldn't change too much. Important to keep momentum going and forget the past. We know the nature of the WC - all teams can beat anyone. This is one place everyone wants to come and play. Picturesque,” said Rohit after winning the toss.
New Zealand captain Tom Latham remarked he would have bowled first as well and added that the side is unchanged, which means veteran fast bowler Tim Southee, recuperating from a fractured thumb, is still out of the playing eleven despite being available for Sunday’s clash.
“Looks a good surface, and we know the dew will come in. The important thing is whatever we do, we need to do well. We need to keep the momentum going. We are in a new ground, new conditions so need to adjust to these conditions as quickly as we can. Can't afford to put guard down, anyone can beat anyone,” he added.
A tight first over from Jasprit Bumrah once again and Devon Conway isn’t allowed to open his account as it’s a maiden over to start.
Will Young faces Siraj and New Zealand get going with a boundary off the second ball of the second over and then also hits Bumrah for one to the boundary.
New Zealand 9/0 in 3 overs
Devon Conway is back in the hut, caught by Shreyas Iyer on the third ball of the fourth over. Siraj the one with the wicket.
New Zealand 9/1 after 4 overs
Dharamshala: India's bowler Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's batter Devon Conway during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.
Dharamshala: India's bowler Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after the wicket of New Zealand's batter Devon Conway during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.
Rachin Ravindra in the new man in and it’s three dots to finish off the fourth over by Siraj.
Bumrah continues in the fifth and its just the 2 runs conceded as India continue to keep it tight.
New Zealand 11/1 in 5 overs.
Ninth over and Rohit Sharma introduces a bowling change - Mohammad Shami is handed the ball for his first over of this World Cup. He's playing after Hardik Pandya was ruled out due to an injury.
And what a way to start things off.
The pacer picks a wicket on his first ball of this ICC World Cup 2023. Will Young is walking back to the hut on 17 after the ball catches a thick inside edge on its way to his stumps.
New Zealand 19/2 in 8.1 overs
Dharamshala: India's bowler Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's batter Will Young during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.
Second ball of the 11th over and Rachin Ravindra is given out caught behind off Shami by the umpire.
Rachin immediately asks for a DRS review and replays show no connection at all. He survives, and continues on 6.
New Zealand 40/2 in 11 overs
Ravindra Jadeja has been brought into the attack. He conceded a four in his first over of the day. Shami, who came in to bowl the next also leaked a boundary. Now, in the 14th over, Jadeja finishes with three runs. Times= for drinks!
New Zealand 56/2 in 14 overs
Jadeja had dropped an easy Rachin Ravindra catch in the 11th over. Sounds unbelievable, right? We hope we don't have to pay a big price for that! Meanwhile, we are back from the breaks and Kane Williamson was seen chatting with the men in black; perhaps a few tips for the batters from the veteran.
Back to the pitch, Shami is welcomed with a boundary in his 4th over from Rachin. One more run comes from it. Next is Jadeja. 4 singles from his third.
New Zealand 56/2 in 16 overs
Skipper Rohit introduces 5th bowler in the 17th over of the game. Chinaman bowler Kuldeep takes the ball. 5 runs from the over and it's spin from both ends. Jadeja-Kuldeep to combat the Blackcaps batters. Interestingly, Rachin had expressed that he would like to play Jadeja and that it'd be a good challenge ahead of the match. Let's see who gets the better of whom.
New Zealand 74/2 in 18 overs
First six of the day comes from Rachin Ravindra's bat; danced down the track and the ball went past Daryll Mitchell's head to collect half-a-dozen! Looks like it's time to pay for that dropped catch! Whoa! Daryl Mitchell, too, attacks Kuldeep from the other end. Smoke the delivery over deep mid-wicket for a mammoth six! 16 runs come from the over. The batters have stitched together a 70-run stand now.
In the 20th over, Jadeja leaks just a run.
New Zealand 91/2 in 20 overs
Woah! Daryl Mitchell is unleashing his beast mode now. Another huge six! Again, puts on his dancing shoes and lofts the delivery over non-strikers head to deposit the ball into the long-on stands! Brilliant footwork, this. Rohit Sharma looks tensed. New Zealand have reached the 100-run mark now.
Jadeja begins the 22nd over and it's another boundary for the Kiwis. These are not good signs for India.
New Zealand 107/2 in 22 overs
There's something about the Kiwis in the ICC tournaments! The pacers started off really well but the spinners are being attacked all over. Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra has reached his fifty, raises his bat as the fans applaud! The youngster has looked so good in this tournament so far. So good so that the commentators have already declared him a star for the men in black.
Meanwhile, Bumrah has walked off the field, Ishan Kishan steps in to fill in for the pacer on the field.
New Zealand 117/2 in 24 overs
Rohit Sharma has gone back to the seamers and it's Siraj time, again! Hundred run-stand has come for the Rachin-Daryl duo. India need to break this partnership as soon as possible if they wish to put a break on the run rate. Daryl Mitchell continues his onslaught and sends the short delivery for a boundary.
New Zealand 128/2 in 26 overs
Daryl Mitchell brings up his half-century in 60 balls. Kane Williamson is applauding from the dugout and NZ fans are delighted. Wow! He's attacking the bowler from the very next delivery to notch up a six. The batters on crease are looking ominous now. India really need to cause some disruption.
New Zealand 138/2 in 28 overs
A bouncer form Siraj on his third delivery of the 29th over. A yorker on the next! Oh is that an LBW dismissal? Yes! The umpire raises his finger but Rachin reviews the decision. The replay shows no bat was involved. Now the only thing that can save the batter is if the ball misses the leg stump and yes it is missing even though by the barest of margin. Rachin stays, Indians fans are upset!
New Zealand 147/2 in 30 overs
Kuldeep Yadav is back into the attack. The bowler hasn't looked like himself today. And it continues; two wides in the 31st over and a gigantic six smashed down the ground into the sightscreen form Daryl Mitchell's bat. Kuldeep has now 48 runs in 5 overs.
Shami is back and is welcomed back with a boundary to deep-wicket from Rachin Ravindra. 3 more runs come from the over.
New Zealand 167/2 in 32 overs
A brilliant start from the hosts in the first 10 overs but the comeback from the Kiwis has been exceptional. Oh no! Another catch dropped! India's looking sloppy on the field today. First Jadeja and now Jasprit Bumrah misses a simple catch and the ball touches the boundary rope to add four more runs to NZ's account.
Shami continues and Bumrah is running after the ball but it races away for a boundary. Woah! Shami strikes and provides a much needed breakthrough! Rachin Ravindra is out caught by Shubman Gill! He departs at 75.
New Zealand 180/3 in 34 overs
NZ Captain Tom Latham walks in at number 5. Remember, his records against India in ODIs speak volumes for his prowess. More four runs. And it's Latham who collects it from the fine leg ropes on the third ball he faced today. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is re-introduced into the attack. Daryl stays silent on the first delivery but flicks the second one to long-off to collect a four. He wraps the over with yet another boundary.
New Zealand 197/3 in 36 overs
Kuldeep Yadav starts the 37th over 2ith 3 leg byes. A boundary on the next. the comms remark, "poor bowling" from the spinner. And now NZ have 200 runs on the board. Woah! The umpire has raises his finger for Tom Latham's LBW dismissal. He sends the decision upstairs and it goes in India's favour. NZ burn a review and Kuldeep finally gets a wicket.
New Zealand 205/4 in 38 overs
New batter Glenn Philips has come in to bat at number 6. No boundaries have come in the last 3 overs. Only singles and doubles to keep the scoreboard ticking. Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell is just one run away from his century. And he brings up his run-a-ball century in the Jasprit Bumrah over. His first in a world cup and 5th in the ODI format. What a knock!
New Zealand 222/4 in 41 overs
The runs are not flowing in easily for New Zealand. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are not giving anything away, and in the last two overs, the Kiwis have scored only 10 runs.
New Zealand – 232/4 after 43 overs.
After consecutive economical overs, Daryl Mitchell & Glenn Phillips have opted to switch gears. 11 runs came of Mohammed Siraj's over, courtesy of a six from Phillips' willow.
New Zealand – 243/4 after 44 overs.
WICKET!
Kuldeep Yadav bowls a terrific last over, getting the wicket of Glenn Phillips. The Kiwi batter goes for a big heave but ends up skying the ball, which lands in the safe pair of hands of the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma. Only 2 runs came from this over.
New Zealand – 245/5 after 45 overs.
The Indian camp will be content with how the bowlers are bowling at the death. After an expensive penultimate over, Mohammed Siraj completes his spell with a brilliant over, conceding only four runs.
New Zealand – 249/5 after 46 overs.
WICKET!
Jasprit Bumrah finally opens his account today, with the wicket of Mark Chapman. Trying to play the pull for maximum rewards, the left-handed batter finds Virat Kohli at the ropes, who takes a brilliant catch.
New Zealand – 257/6 in 47 overs.
SUMPTOUS FROM SHAMI!
Frame these two deliveries and hang in the Louvre. The first one is an inch-perfect yorker, which starts off wide and comes in with the angle to uproot the off stump of Mitchell Santner. The next ball is an in-swinger, uprooting the leg stump of Matt Henry.
New Zealand – 260/8 after 48 overs.
This is impeccable planning and execution from Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. After the former picked up two wickets in the last over, the latter has now backed it up by conceding only 3 runs in his last over.
New Zealand – 263/8 after 49 overs.
FIVE WICKETS!
Mohammed Shami has shown why he deserves a place in the Indian playing XI, with his exceptional bowling performance. Daryl Mitchell becomes his fifth victim of the day, while Lockie Ferguson gets run out on the last delivery.
New Zealand score 273. India need 274 to win. This should be an enthralling chase, we'll be right back.
Rohit is on the prowl!
Unfazed by what is thrown at him, Rohit Sharma continues playing in his aggressive style, smashing a six and a four in Matt Henry's first over.
India – 15/0 after 2 overs.
DROPPED!
New Zealand have handed Rohit Sharma a reprieve. How costly will this be? Trying to play the cut, Rohit edges the ball to first slip, but Daryl Mitchell could not hold on to a low catch.
India – 22/0 after 3 overs.
Over the wicket, around the wicket, line variations, slower deliveries, length changes – everything Boult has tried, has been effectively negated by Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill escapes a run out.
India – 32/0 after 5 overs.
The Indian openers have been absolutely flawless so far, barring perhaps that one cut shot which caught Rohit's edge. For New Zealand, it could be the time to call Lockie Ferguson into the attack.
India – 48/0 after 7 overs.
New Zealand have introduced spin early as Mitchell Santner has been brought into the attack in the 9th over of the game. He concedes just a single off his first over.
India – 53/0 after 9 overs.
Matt Henry continues and Rohit Sharma slams a boundary on his second delivery. Two more dots and then the Indian skipper turns up the heat with yet another maximum to long-off.
India – 63/0 after 10 overs.
Santner takes the ball for the first over outside of the powerplay and Gill stays silent on the first ball. Takes a single to bring Rohit on the strike who slog sweeps the 5th ball for yet another gigantic six.
Oh no! Ferguson strikes on his first ball of the day and cleans up the Indian skipper who was just 4 runs away from his fifty.
India – 71/1 after 11.1 overs.
Virat Kohli has come in at number 3. The former Indian skipper opens his account with a boundary.
India – 75/1 after 12 overs.
14th over begins and Shubman faces a dot. Ferguson then traps him on the second delivery. Gill looked to slap it over point but instead got a thick edge to deep third. Ferguson wreaking havoc in Dharamsala. Number 4 batter Shreyas Iyer comes in and gets off the mark with a boundary. Ends the over with another 4.
India – 84/2 after 14 overs.
Santner starts with his 4th over of the game. Two dots, a single and then a boundary from Shreyas Iyer. Ahead of the game the Kiwi bowler had admitted "it's tough to bowl to Virat". And now it'll be interesting to see what unfolds when the two collide.
Meanwhile, Ferguson continues. A misfield from Chapman and four more runs get added to India's account. Another boundary! Shreyas Iyer is on a roll. What a start from the India number four. India now have reached the 100-run mark.
The visibility is very low and the game's halted. Players from both sides have a chat with the umpires and are walking back due to bad light.
India – 100/2 after 15.4 overs.
After having some chat with the umpires and other officials, the players are walking back on the field.
2 runs came from the 16th over that was completed after a short break. Santner continues with the 17th over and concedes four singles.
Ferguson time, again! Virat hits a stunning boundary on his second delivery. Another four to wrap up the over with.
India – 117/2 after 18 overs.
Another Santner over and only two runs come from it. Trent Boult is brought back. After losing their openers, Iyer and Kohli are rebuilding well. The idea to bring Bould would be to get a breakthrough and put some pressure on the hosts. Just two singles from the 20th over.
India – 121/2 after 20 overs.
Latham has finally introduced 5th bowler - Rachin Ravindra into the attack. He begins with four dots on the trot and then Iyer steals as many runs on his 5th delivery. He runs a single on the next and with 50-run partnership come up between the batters.
Boult back from the other end and strikes on his third ball. Shreyas Iyer is out caught by Conway at deep square leg. This is troublesome for the hosts.
India – 128/3 after 22 overs.
Wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul has come in to hold the fort for India. He faces three dots from Boult. Ravindra takes the ball in the 23rd over and starts with two consecutive dot deliveries.
Ferguson is back into the attack and KL Rahul opens his account in the former's over with a gorgeous boundary. Runs are coming from Ferguson's overs now.
India – 135/3 after 24 overs.
Rahul begins the Rachin over by slamming a boundary. Other than that, just one run come from the over. Ferguson from the other end and oh ny god! A bouncer to get off the mark and Rahul fends it brilliantly. He looks alarmed, though. 6 runs from the over.
India – 146/3 after 26 overs.
Now that the top order is sitting in the hut, it's time for the middle order to prove themselves in the showpiece event. Meanwhile, Matt Henry is brought upon for his second spell. He yields four off it. Next is Rachin Ravindra and Virat Kohli punishes him with a brilliant six over extra-cover.
India – 160/3 after 29 overs.
Virat Kohli's brilliant footwork and four runs get added to India's account. Rahul, too, steals a four in the next Rachin over. Other than these, only singles have come to keep the board ticking. Meanwhile, the Indian duo have brought up another 50-run stand.
India – 182/3 after 32 overs.
Santner is back into the attack and has appealed for LBW on his first delivery. Umpire isn't interested but the bowler is. He reviews. It goes in NZ's favour and the umpire overturns his decision. A disappointed Rahul departs at 27.
India – 182/4 after 32.1 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav has come in to bat alongside Virat Kohli in his debut match. Meanwhile, the latter brings up his half-century but chooses not to celebrate as the job is not done yet. He gets applause from the fans and coach Dravid.
Oh dear god! A bizarre run-out, this. Miscommunication between the batters and NZ get a massive breakthrough. Sky walks back at 2.
India – 191/5 after 34 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja has come in the middle and what need now is a solid partnership between the two. Meanwhile, Jadeja collects two back to back boundaries off Lockie Ferguson. LBW appeal om the next, umpire turns it down. Latham goes for a review and the decision comes in India's favour. NZ lose a review.
India – 201/5 after 36 overs.
New Zealand introduce 6th bowler Glenn Philips into the attack. Kohli scores a boundary to to deep mid-wicket to welcome the new bowler. Some respite for the Indian fans. Kohli picks up another boundary to end the 38th over.
India – 217/5 after 38 overs.
India has the upper hand at the moment but just one wicket can turn the tables around. The batters at crease look calm and composed and that's the only way to go about in a chase liken this.
India – 225/5 after 40 overs.
Jadeja notches up a mammoth six on a Rachin Ravindra delivery. And India are looking in great touch now.
India – 239/5 after 42 overs.
Another 50-run stand has come from Virat and Jadeja. Only singles have come from the last two overs. India are 29 runs way from the win.
India – 245/5 after 44 overs.
Boult is back into the attack for his 9th over. He starts with a dot. Jadeja takes a single on the next to bring Kohli back on strike. 2 more runs come from the over.
India – 248/5 after 45 overs.
Ravindra is back and two singles come from his first two balls. A wide on the next and another single to give Kohli the strike. More running between the wickets and more to runs are added to India's account.
India – 255/5 after 46 overs.
Trent Boult returns for the last over of his spell and Kohli slams him for a flat six. A boundary on the third delivery and the stadium is echoing with "Kohli-Kohli" chants. Scenes from literally every India match.
India – 267/5 after 47 overs.
Matt Henry will bowl the 48th over. Virat runs two on Henry's first delivery and both Kohli and India need five runs for a century and a 5th win. Oh no! Virat Kohli's century won't get completed today as the batter departs at 95 after after Glenn Philips takes his catch. Nevertheless, what a knock from India number 3.
Jadeja scores a boundary to seal India's 5th consecutive win in this edition and end the two decade long jinx against the Kiwis.
India Win By 4 Wickets
India defeated New Zealand in their fifth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 by 4 wickets.
Virat Kohli's 95 powered India to their first win against New Zealand in ICC tournaments after 2003.
After being asked to bat first by India, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, New Zealand scored 273 runs.
Daryl Mitchell scored 130 runs for the Blackcaps.
Mohammed Shami was India's best bowler, picking up a five-wicket haul.
