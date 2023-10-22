India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Virat's 95 Guides India to Win

The big news since the last game - Hardik Pandya is out of India's playing XI with the injury he incurred while bowling against Bangladesh. So today, against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid need to make some big decisions.

With no like-for-like player in the squad, the skipper may just end up making two changes. Coach Rahul Dravid, while speaking at the pre-match press conference though said they may look at the possibility of playing either three pacers or the entire spin troika, something which they did in their tournament opener against Australia at Chennai.

“With Hardik not being there and Hardik being one of those four seamers, we'll just have to see with the combination we can go with. We certainly can go with the three fast bowlers or the three spinners. With that kind of combination, we still could play him and play Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin) and move Jadeja up,” he said.

“But there are different combinations we could come up with. The three seamers, having someone like Shami sitting out there and bringing him in this game is a great option. In some cases, there is Ashwin who has obviously been sitting out, who has great quality as well. So, there are two or three combinations we could use considering this till Hardik gets back.”