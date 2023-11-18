World Cup 2023: Rohit Rebuts Cummins – No Advantage in Having WC-Winning Players
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
A few hours prior to the 2023 ICC World Cup final between India and Australia, which will be played in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium tomorrow (19 November), the two captains – Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins – have engrossed themselves in a session of claims and counter-claims. Whilst the latter had previously said having players from the 2015 World Cup-winning team would be an added advantage for the Aussies, the former has now refuted it, saying their line of thought is not in synchronisation with that of India.
Notably, five players who featured in that Australian triumph – David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood – are all expected to take the field against India tomorrow, in their quest to win the sixth title.
Offering further elaboration, the Indian skipper added:
Albeit, when he was asked if the Indian team will be beaming with confidence on facing a not-so-dominant Australian team in the final, he mentioned the five-time champions have been dominant in their last eight wins and have justifiably arrived at the final.
Rahul Dravid has not had a rewarding start to his coaching career in terms of senior ICC events, with the Indian team succumbing to an unceremonious 10-wicket semi-final defeat in the T20 World Cup last year, before losing to Australia in the World Test Championship final earlier this year.
With the tides having turned now, Dravid is rightfully garnering praise. On being asked about his contribution, Rohit said:
“What he has done for Indian cricket is massive. He also feels that he wants to be part of this big occasion. And it is now up to us to do it (win the World Cup) for him,” he further added.
While two players from the current Indian squad – Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin – were a part of 2011’s triumphant team, Rohit Sharma did not make the cut.
On being asked about leading the nation twelve years after what was, in Rohit’s own words, a ‘big setback’, the 37-year-old said:
On being asked to name one Indian player who could trouble his team earlier in the day, Australian skipper Pat Cummins acknowledged it would be a challenge for his batters to tackle Shami.
Speaking on his veteran bowling asset, Rohit said “It was tough for him to not play in the initial part of the World Cup, but he was there for the team. He was there to help (Mohammed) Siraj, he was there to help (Jasprit) Bumrah, in whatever ways he could. And that shows the quality of him, being the team man that he is.”
