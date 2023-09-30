ICC World Cup: Life Is Full of Surprises, Says Ashwin Ahead of the Warm-up Match

India’s ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that he did not think of being in the side’s 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, adding that life can be full of surprises.

On 28 September, the last day of finalizing World Cup squads, Ashwin replaced injured left-arm spinner Axar Patel in India's final 15-member for the mega event on home soil. Ashwin, who made a comeback to the format in the recent 2-1 ODI series win against Australia, joins Virat Kohli as one of only two players in the squad who also featured in the 2011 World Cup winning campaign.