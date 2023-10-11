ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli & Naveen Spotted Embracing in Cordial Exchange

Five months after being involved in a heated altercation during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq were spotted in a much lighter and jovial mood, embracing each other and sharing a laugh during India’s 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan.

India met the Afghans on Wednesday, 11 October, in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium for their second match of the competition. Among other things, fans were also eagerly waiting to see a battle between Kohli and Naveen – except there wasn’t one, as the two have evidently shrugged off the feud.