ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Eulogise Rohit Sharma as India Record 2nd Straight Win

Indian fans heaped praises on skipper Rohit Sharma after the team's second consecutive victory.
The Quint
World Cup
Updated:

ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Heap Praise on Rohit as India Record 2nd Straight Win

(Photo: PTI)

Team India defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets to win their second match in a row of the 2023 ICC World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, in a game where the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma scored the quickest World Cup century (131 off 84 balls) by an Indian, as the hosts chased down the 272-run target in just 35 overs. The winning runs for the home team were scored by compatriot Virat Kohli, who brought up his 68th half-century in ODIs.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah shined with a four-fer. All-rounder Hardik Pandya claimed two wickets, while pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur each grabbed one. 

Social media erupted in euphoria following this victory. Here’s how people reacted on X to India’s resounding triumph:

Published: 11 Oct 2023,10:32 PM IST

