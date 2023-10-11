ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Eulogise Rohit Sharma as India Record 2nd Straight Win

Team India defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets to win their second match in a row of the 2023 ICC World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, in a game where the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma scored the quickest World Cup century (131 off 84 balls) by an Indian, as the hosts chased down the 272-run target in just 35 overs. The winning runs for the home team were scored by compatriot Virat Kohli, who brought up his 68th half-century in ODIs.