ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Eulogise Rohit Sharma as India Record 2nd Straight Win

ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Heap Praise on Rohit as India Record 2nd Straight Win
(Photo: PTI)
Team India defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets to win their second match in a row of the 2023 ICC World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, in a game where the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma scored the quickest World Cup century (131 off 84 balls) by an Indian, as the hosts chased down the 272-run target in just 35 overs. The winning runs for the home team were scored by compatriot Virat Kohli, who brought up his 68th half-century in ODIs.
Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah shined with a four-fer. All-rounder Hardik Pandya claimed two wickets, while pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur each grabbed one.
Social media erupted in euphoria following this victory. Here’s how people reacted on X to India’s resounding triumph:
