ICC World Cup 2023: SL Captain Shanaka Out of WC, Karunaratne Named Replacement

Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka in action during ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
Sri Lanka have suffered a major blow after skipper Dasun Shanaka was ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup due to injury.
The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Chamika Karunaratne as a replacement for Dasun Shanaka in the Sri Lankan squad, here on Saturday.
The 27-year-old hasn't played for Sri Lanka since he appeared in a T20I against New Zealand at the start of April but has made more than 60 appearances for his country in all three formats.
In-form batter Kusal Mendis is the vice-captain of Sri Lanka's squad and is expected to step up and take the captaincy reins in the absence of Shanaka.
The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.
