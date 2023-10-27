ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Hand Defending Champions England Their Fourth Loss

Sri Lanka produced a dominant performance to beat England by eight wickets on Thursday (26 October) at the 2023 ICC World Cup, wrapping up the win with 24.2 overs of their chase to spare.

The result means that England's defence of their World Cup crown is likely over, with Jos Buttler's team needing to win all of their remaining results, produce a huge swing in net run rate and see other results go their way to stand any chance of reaching the semi-finals.

And Sri Lanka, who move up to fifth in the standings with the win, have now won all of their last five Men's Cricket World Cup meetings with England.