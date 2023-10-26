Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Sri Lanka at Spot 5 After Defeating England

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Standings of all teams till 26 October 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
Sri Lanka and England played the ICC World Cup match on Thursday, 26 October 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Sri Lanka beat England by 8 wickets. In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table, Sri Lanka is at position 5 with 4 points and a run rate of -0.205. England has moved from position 8 to 9 , and has 2 points and a run rate of -1.634 in the standings table.
Talking about the overall World Cup points table 2023, India is at spot 1 with 10 points and a run rate of +1.353. South Africa is at spot 2, and New Zealand is at spot 3, and both the teams have 8 points.
Let us check out the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table below after Sri Lanka vs England match today.
Here is the updated Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after Sri Lanka vs England match today on 26 October 2023.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Tied
|Net Run Rates (NRR)
|Points
|1
|India
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1.353
|10
|2
|South Africa
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2.37
|8
|3
|New Zealand
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1.481
|8
|4
|Australia
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1.142
|6
|5
|Sri Lanka
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-0.205
|4
|6
|Pakistan
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-0.4
|4
|7
|Afghanistan
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-0.969
|4
|8
|Bangladesh
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-1.253
|2
|9
|England
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-1.634
|2
|10
|Netherlands
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-1.902
|2
