Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Sri Lanka at Spot 5 After Defeating England

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Sri Lanka is at spot 5, England has moved to spot 9 in the Standings Table.
Saima Andrabi
World Cup
Updated:

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Standings of all teams till 26 October 2023.

(Photo: The Quint)

Sri Lanka and England played the ICC World Cup match on Thursday, 26 October 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Sri Lanka beat England by 8 wickets. In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table, Sri Lanka is at position 5 with 4 points and a run rate of -0.205. England has moved from position 8 to 9 , and has 2 points and a run rate of -1.634 in the standings table.

Talking about the overall World Cup points table 2023, India is at spot 1 with 10 points and a run rate of +1.353. South Africa is at spot 2, and New Zealand is at spot 3, and both the teams have 8 points.

Let us check out the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table below after Sri Lanka vs England match today.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Updated Standings Table

Here is the updated Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after Sri Lanka vs England match today on 26 October 2023.

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostNo ResultTiedNet Run Rates (NRR)Points
1India550001.35310
2South Africa541002.378
3New Zealand541001.4818
4 Australia532001.1426
5 Sri Lanka52300-0.2054
6 Pakistan52300-0.44
7Afghanistan52300-0.9694
8 Bangladesh51400-1.2532
9England51400-1.6342
10 Netherlands51400-1.9022
Published: 26 Oct 2023,08:44 PM IST

